The following smartphones may be recharged wirelessly during use – BGR





Oppo unveiled the Oppo X 2021 rollable phone concept at MWC Shanghai and a new wireless air charging technology that allows you to charge your phone while in use. The long-range charger irradiates a smartphone that can be used while charging the battery with up to 10 cm of energy. However, Oppo has not announced plans to release Wireless Air Charge.

When Xiaomi introduced Mi Air Charge technology a few weeks ago, it was like a kind of “vaporware” announcement that tech companies often make. Mi Air Charge allows you to charge your smartphone or other gadget wirelessly for several feet. A special device must be present in the room to beam the waves to a compatible device. The gadget itself requires special internal components to support this type of long-range wireless battery charging. In addition, Xiaomi didn’t mention which types of smartphones support Mi Air charging. All of this seemed like an innovation that would take years to mature.

But then Motorola unveiled its unique long-range wireless charging technology that works 100 cm (40 inches) away from the charging station. This was more limited than Xiaomi’s technology, but it proved that some cell phone makers are still researching this technology. On Tuesday, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo demonstrated its own version of wireless charging that works while the device is in use. Oppo’s technology looks closer to what wireless charging will look like in the near future. It’s also more limited than both the Xiaomi and Motorola prototypes.

Oppo is a Chinese smartphone maker in the same family that owns OnePlus. Oppo unveiled several mobile technologies in previous editions of Mobile World Congress, which were later used on mobile phones. These include ultra-fast wired charging and periscopic cameras that offer better optical zoom than any other product in the industry. Oppo unveiled these types of concepts a few years before they were able to offer them through commercial products. Today, various phones support wired charging speeds in excess of 50W and are equipped with a periscope telephoto camera. Oppo also demonstrated underdisplay camera technology at a previous show.

This year’s MWC event has a different schedule due to the pandemic. The Shanghai event is currently underway in China and Barcelona’s main show has been postponed to June. Oppo announced long-range wireless charging at MWC Shanghai. Unlike Xiaomi and Motorola, Oppo’s technology works at much shorter distances.

Wireless air charge details

By working on-axis or off-axis with the charger, you can charge and use your smartphone at the same time without being connected to a charging station or cable. 🚫🔌 # MWC21 # OPPOxMWC21 pic.twitter.com/9iiunPBzPs

-OPPO (@oppo) February 23, 2021

Oppo’s wireless air charging range is 10 cm (4 inches). This means that the user must operate the phone directly above the charging mat during use. This isn’t the science fiction room-wide wireless charging technology we want, but this may be the way we get there.

Current wireless charging technology requires physical contact between the charger and the device. Oppo Wireless Air Charging works even if the phone is not parallel to the charger. In practice, this means that the handset can be used on the desk and the charger will continue to work. Any movement that removes the phone from a range of up to 10 cm will effectively stop the charging process.

The maximum speed of wireless air charge is 7.5W.

Another interesting thing about wireless air charging technology is that Oppo made fun of it using the Oppo X2021 rollable phone. The company did more than just showcase phones and wireless charging technology using the animations above. We also released a video showing that the rollable phone concept is actually working. It also includes a close-up showing that the phone is charging while it is being used to play the video.

It’s unclear when Oppo will release Oppo X or Wireless Air chargers, or how much they will cost. However, smartphones that can be charged wirelessly over distance may be closer than we think.

