Sophos and Qualcomm want to protect a new generation of 5G PCs





Sophos has announced that it will offer Intercept X endpoint protection software for 5G PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon computing platform.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon computing platform is built on smartphone technology to improve the performance and efficiency of business laptops with 4G and 5G.

Through deep learning AI and ransomware protection, Sophos Intercept X protects advanced computing systems and endpoints and expects software for the Snapdragon computing platform to be available later this year.

In a press release, Sophos Chief Technology Officer Joe Levy explained how the Snapdragon computing platform delivers the performance of PCs and the benefits of mobile computing devices.

“A always-on, always-on, interactive computing environment that combines smartphone and PC technology offers unique security features and opportunities. Mobile devices have ever been far more than PCs with traditional architectures. We’ve experienced fewer security incidents, not because they’re not ubiquitous, but because they provide overall predictability compared to PCs, allowing application vendors to design high-performance, secure software. Because of the latest architecture, the Snapdragon computing platform provides all the utilities and performance of a PC, but it has many advantages associated with the latest mobile computing devices, so it’s a big step forward. We show that security loves predictability and Sophos is excited to participate in the security protection of this next-generation computing platform. “

5G PC protection

Sophos Intercept X will also take advantage of connection standby to continuously communicate with Snapdragon-powered PC fleets. This makes it easier for security teams to work because the device is not offline and no data is lost, and unknowns do not interfere with the investigation.

Cybersecurity company endpoint protection software uses AI acceleration via Qualcomm AI Engine to compile AI-dependent software in real time on optimized devices for faster speed and more power. Efficiently.

At the same time, Intercept X can take advantage of hardware-level trust routes to verify device and cryptographic integrity.

Migue Nunes, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, praised the partnership with Sophos and explained how to improve the security of 5G PCs entirely:

“Currently, in addition to enabling an always-on, always-on PC experience, the 5G-enabled Snapdragon computing platform brings next-generation security innovations rooted in advanced AI and 5G connectivity capabilities with Sophos. Working together, AI-accelerated threat detection in solutions takes industry-leading endpoint protection to a new level, taking security on devices to a new level. Sophos is next with the 5G-powered Snapdragon computing platform. We are pleased to be able to transform computing with generations of enterprise-grade security. “

