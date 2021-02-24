Google Cloud, Intel Partner to Accelerate 5G at Edge





Google Cloud is working with Intel to develop reference architectures and solutions for communications service providers (CSPs), accelerating the rollout of 5G and edge network solutions.

In a blog post by Google Cloud, vice president and general manager of networking at Shailesh Shukla, Google Cloud will accelerate the capabilities of CSPs deploying virtualized RAN (vRAN) and open radio access network (ORAN) solutions. He said he would work closely with Intel in key areas. Through infrastructure and hardware, a new network feature verification lab environment simplifies business application delivery at the network edge, according to a blog post.

To help telecommunications service providers streamline vRAN, or 5G deployments, Shukla said the collaboration will include the Google Clouds global infrastructure and Intels FlexRAN reference software and the Intels cloud-native OpenNetwork Edge Service Software (OpenNESS) deployment model. Will be utilized and applied. Best practices applicable to the Google Anthos application platform. In addition, the partnership is posted to include a new reference architecture for accelerating 5GvRAN in Anthos, leveraging the Intels Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) and hardware infrastructure based on the Intel Xeon processor.

Google Cloud and Intel Network Function Verification Lab

In addition, Google Cloud and Intel will jointly launch a Network Capability Verification Lab to help vendors test, optimize, and validate core network capabilities running on the Google Clouds Anthos for Telecom platform. The lab environment will be extended to help customers devise, plan, and validate 5G and edge application strategies, Shukla said in a post.

Deliver ISV applications to the edge of the network

Finally, based on Google Cloud’s initiative to deliver more than 200 partner applications to the edge over the Google Clouds network and 5G, Intel has collaborated on an edge solution using technology optimized for Intel’s computing. Development will be accelerated, Shukla said. Like retail and manufacturing.

Dan Rodrigues, Intel’s Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Network Platforms Group, said the next wave of network transformation is being driven by 5G, driving a rapid transition to cloud-native technology. As telecommunications service providers build their 5G network infrastructure, Google Cloud and its broader ecosystem will enable it to provide agile and scalable solutions for new 5G and edge use cases. ..

