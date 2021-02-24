tech.mn – DEED Awards $ 450,000 to 17 Startups Launching Minnesota Innovation Grant





What you need to know about the latest round of Minnesota Innovation Grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED):

A total of $ 450,000 has been awarded to 17 startups (a complete list of recipients is below) 13 of the startups are in eligible minorities, veterans, or women owned, or Greater, Minnesota This round was previously Following the $ 746,295 awarded, the total fiscal year exceeds $ 1.2 million ($ 1.6 million was awarded in full last year), with nearly $ 400,000 remaining.

Quote: Kevin McKinnon, Deputy Director of Economic Development, Certificate

As these companies grow, provide resources and support to technology startups that are critical to supporting the state’s economy. It’s even more important now that we’re aiming to help businesses during a pandemic recovery.

Here are 17 startups that received innovation grants in this round (with explanations from DEED). For more information on the latest round of grants, please read the full release included at the end of this post.

Northfield Agricultural Pollution Innovation Removal of Nitrite from Wetlands

Minneapolis Ambient Intelligence Provides real-time patient health monitoring devices

Providing smart and fast planning for the annual St. Paul Marketer

BlueCubeBio develops preservative products for cell preservation used in Minneapolis cell therapy manufacturing

BlueRithm, Champlin Making software for commissioning construction projects

CoraVieMedical develops continuous blood pressure monitor under the skin of Minneapolis

Dominant development, creation of Bemidji virtual racing community

Forever Ware develops software and reusable container fleet for Minneapolis restaurants and grocery stores

GoAdvntr provides an online marketplace that connects SMEs with those seeking experience in Winona

Light Run, St. Paul Develop Spacesuit-Based Rehabilitation Technology for the Treatment of People with Walking and Balance Problems

Nanodropper, Rochester Manufacture of eye drop bottle adapters to increase access to expensive eye drops by reducing waste

Minneapolis Pikup Development of an app called pikup that connects people in need of something with their neighbors who are already on their way to the store for free delivery

Development of respiratory diagnostics and monitoring equipment for use in Minneapolis respiratory science clinics and homes

Sasya, Osseo Animal Dietary Supplement Production

Connecting Shurpa, Rochester Travelers and Self-Guided Adventures

Soundly (SnoreX) Develops New Digital Treatment to Reduce Brighton Snoring and Sleep Apnea

Vortrex, Waseca Design and manufacture state-of-the-art eco-friendly electric truck utility terrain vehicles

Since January, DEED has granted grants to 17 companies, 13 of which are targeted at minority, veteran, or women-owned companies and are based in Greater, Minnesota.

Launch Minnesota Innovation Grants targets Minnesota's most promising, innovative and scalable technology business. This grant will help solve problems and mitigate the risk of Minnesota tech startups and entrepreneurs growing the state's innovation ecosystem.

Since January, DEED has granted grants to 17 companies, 13 of which are targeted at minority, veteran, or women-owned companies and are based in Greater, Minnesota.

Launch Minnesota Innovation Grants targets Minnesota’s most promising, innovative and scalable technology business. This grant will help solve problems and mitigate the risk of Minnesota tech startups and entrepreneurs growing the state’s innovation ecosystem.

Kevin McKinnon, Deputy Secretary of Economic Development at DEED, said providing resources and support to technology startups is important to support the state's economy as these companies grow. .. It's even more important now that we aim to help our business during the pandemic recovery.

Neela Mollgaard, executive director of Minnesota, Minnesota, said putting capital in the hands of the founders would make a big difference to their long-term success. We know directly that it is empowering growing start-ups and new technologies.

Since the founding of Launch Minnesotas in 2019, 88 startups across the state have been awarded 118 innovation grants of over $ 2.8 million. Launch Minnesota was created with bipartisan support during the 2019 Legislative Assembly as a state-wide collaboration to accelerate startup growth and expand Minnesota as a national leader in innovation.

Visit the LaunchMinnesota.org or LaunchMinnesota Grants section of the DEED website to learn more about grant opportunities and see the list of grant recipients to access your application materials.

The winners and their locations since January are as follows.

A complete list of all innovation grants can be found on the Innovation Grants page of the Minnesota launch website.

Launched by DEED, Launch Minnesota aims to grow the Minnesota startup ecosystem. Launched in March 2020, the Launch Minnesota Network includes eight hubs and more than 80 partner organizations in a hub-and-spoke model designed to give startups access to resources and education from anywhere. Is based.

For more information, please visit LaunchMinnesota.org. Follow Launch Minnesota on Twitter and Facebook.

DEED is the state’s leading economic development agency, driving recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more information about the agency and its services, please visit the DEED website or follow us on Twitter.

