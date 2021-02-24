What to expect in the legendary season





When the festive season is over with “Pokemon GO”, new things are imminent. From 8am March 1st to 10am June 1st, the Season of Legends focuses on all the legends. This news is very important to collectors as Niantic announced the debut of Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus and Therian Forme Landorus.

Eyes to New Legends These are more powerful versions of the incarnation form with remixed stats, often better than the old ones. For those who have to catch everything, these are essential items. For PvP and RAID fans, these Pokemon may be more convenient than other Pokemon. It will be interesting to see the exact statistical distribution and moving list in Therian format. According to GamePress, Therian-style Tornadus sacrifice attacks to enhance defense, while Landorus adds attacks while slightly reducing Therian-style defenses. In addition, Landorus looks the coolest of all the forces of nature. Thundurus uses the same approach as Landorus to enhance its attacks and minimize its defenses. This makes Thundurus the most glassy of the three, but one with the strongest attack stats.

In addition to the new Legendary Pokemon, players can expect the new Mega Evolution to appear in Mega Raid. The keyword is that trainers need to “listen” for more details. It may be a hint that the Mega Audino may be right there. After all, it’s a hearing Pokemon, and its mega-evolution can help assault dragons because of its normal fairy typing. Players have the opportunity to win new legends through Season of Legend Special Research.

Spawning of wild Pokemon

With the introduction of the season, players should expect to see different default Pokemon across the span. These Pokemon will appear wild when no event is taking place. Niantic said that Mantine and Frilish often appear near water. Frillish is noteworthy as it was a reward in the Go Battle League. If it appears in the wild, it means that players may get new Pokemon when they reach level 20. In addition, the company said Voltorb and Glameow will emerge in the urban environment. This is a good time to get both glossy versions.

Spawns vary by hemisphere. They go as follows:

Northern Hemisphere Tangera (Glossy) Cloggle (Glossy) Ducklet (Glossy) Tart Wig (Glossy) Chimchar (Glossy) Piplup (Glossy) Comby Spring Foam Deering.

Scyther (glossy), Dratini (glossy), and Cottonee are rare spawns.

Southern Hemisphere Mankey (Glossy) Yanma (Glossy) Buizel (Glossy) Woobat (Glossy) Snivy (Glossy) TepigAutumn Foam Deerling Oshawott

Pineco, Bagon and Ferroseed are rare spawns. They are all shiny.

What is hatching? Niantic is changing the Pokemon in an egg. Hoenn starters Treecko, Mudkip and Torchic will be 2km eggs with Budew. Drowzee, Azurill and Munna are 5km eggs. Finally, Ninkada and Aromomora will be 10km eggs. The 10km batch is promising because both are shiny and it is not a complete disaster to hatch either. Much better than putting Throh in a 10km egg.

For those looking to reach the Seasonal Bonus Level 50, a hardcore raider will benefit this season. During the legendary season, players gain more experience to complete their raids. In addition, trainers can get more opportunities with a free remote raid pass.

GO BATTLE LEAGUE SCHEDULEA As the new season begins, players have another chance to move up the ranks in the Go Battle League. The format follows the same pattern as Season 6 and spans the Season of Legends.It will be as follows

Great League — 1:00 pm on March 1st to 1:00 pm on March 15th.

Ultra League — 1:00 pm on March 15th to 1:00 pm on March 29th.

Master League, Master League Classic, Great League — March 29, 1:00 pm to April 5, 1:00 pm. Master League Classic does not allow Pokemon powered up with XL Candy.

All three leagues — 1:00 pm on April 5th to 1:00 pm on April 12th.

In the second round, Niantic often introduces new moves and tweaks others to change the meta. I expect them to do the same in this half of the season.

Great League and Great League Remix — April 12th, 1pm to April 26th, 1pm. GreatLeagueRemix bans the 10 most used Pokemon in the Great League. (I’m screaming so internally!) That probably means players don’t see Azumaril, Skull Molly, etc. This means that players will encounter more unconventional teams and make direct matches more interesting.

Ultra League and its Premier Cup — April 26, 1:00 pm to May 10, 1:00 pm. The Premier Cup bans the use of legendary and mythical Pokemon and creates its own meta where regular Pokemon are valued.

Master League, Master League Classic, Retro Cup — May 10th 1:00 pm to May 17th 1:00 pm. You can use the first 15 types of Pokemon in the Retro Cup, except Dark, Steel, and Fairy. The limit is CP1,500.

All three leagues — 1:00 pm on May 17th to 1:00 pm on May 24th. Note: Rank play ends at the beginning of the season. In other words, before that, you should try to be as high as possible.

Kanto Cup — 1:00 pm on May 24th to 1:00 pm on May 31st. This is a special format that allows players to use only Pokemon from 1 to 151. The CP limit is 1500. If you have Shadow Mewtwo that meets both requirements. You may dominate here.

GO BATTLE LEAGUE REWARDS Frillish requirements seem to be lower. Players no longer need to hit rank 20 to get floating Pokemon. Must hit rank 10 or higher. Players will earn Elite Charged TM at Rank 19 and Elite Fast TM at the end of the season.

Interestingly, they are more closely incorporating the characters from the main series of games into the Go Battle League. This season we are focusing on “Pokemon Black and White” and “Pokemon Black and White” Elesa. Some of her Pokemon like Zebstrika are rewards. In addition, Elesa-inspired avatar items and poses will be sent to the player who hit the legend.

Another big news is that more XL candy will be awarded for the next Pokemon reward encounter: Polywar, Fluffy, Pupitar, Medicham, Scraggy, Galvanchula, Lampent, Stanfisk. This means that players who want to get the most out of a particular Pokemon will have more reasons to play the Go Battle League.

Finally, Niantic is phased out GBL walking requirements. It doesn’t return at all. This is big news and we are opening GBL to everyone. The only issue is the maximum number of games per day. I’m okay with that as it can be abused in our match trying to get a more shiny and unusual Pokemon.

