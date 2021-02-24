Did the official Pokemon Twitter account bully the diamond and pearl returns?





On February 27th this weekend, the Pokemon series will celebrate 25 years since the release of the original Game Boy title.

Rumors have already been circulating, and it seems that the official Pokemon Twitter account is now participating. We are currently doing a countdown featuring Pokemon of various generations. With 4 days left, I shared the tweet “Let’s go, Sinnoh”.

Despite the fact that the same account references other Pokemon games and generations in the daily countdown, this particular tweet is very exciting for some fans.

Let’s go, Sinnoh!

Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDayit. It’s only 4 days. pic.twitter.com/607ObX4uML

— Pokemon (@Pokemon) February 23, 2021

The Sinnoh region was first introduced in the 4th generation alongside Pokemon Diamond & Pearl for the Nintendo DS.

For those who have forgotten, last month Spanish fan site Centro Pokmon reportedly confirmed that a Switch remake of the DS title was under development and would be released around Pokmon Day on February 27th. I will.

“The Pokemon Center can confirm that a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl, released for the Nintendo DS in 2006, is under development for the Nintendo Switch, according to sources close to the company.”

Much older rumors dating back to 2019 suggested that diamond and pearl remakes feature “go catch” (Pokemon: the catch mechanism first introduced in the Let’s Go game).

If that’s not enough, it seems that the first PokBall Plus released with the Let’s Go game has been reprinted in a timely manner.

It seems that Pok Ball Plus has been reprinted. pic.twitter.com/qWKkb6do4w— Pixelpar (@pixelpar) February 23, 2021

It’s only been a few days since the 25th anniversary of Pokemon, so if you have an announcement like this, you don’t have to wait long. What do you think of this? Please leave a comment below.







