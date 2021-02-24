PlayStation play status: how to watch, start time, and what to expect





Sony

Whatever you can do, Sony tells Nintendo, I can do better. After Nintendo unveiled Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD and Mario Golf: Super Rush in a Nintendo Direct presentation last week, Sony announced its own keynote on Thursday.

Sony’s State of Play is where the company unveils its latest products. Last October, the following PlayStation 5 and its user interface were all. On Thursday, the State of Play will be fully game-focused.

How to see

Easy peasy: Here it is!

Or if you want to use Twitch, it’s here.

Start time

The State of Play will begin on Thursday, February 25th at 2:00 pm EST / 5 pm EST. The British will take a peek at upcoming PlayStation games just before bedtime, as they start at 10pm Greenwich Mean Time. Sony’s presentation will begin on business days in Australia and will play on Friday at 9am AEDT.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news, from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

What to expect

According to Sony, the State of Play will focus on the 10 games on PS4 and PS5, including new announcements as well as game updates that were unveiled at the PS5 showcase last June.

This is potentially big news, as the games unveiled at the PS5 showcase last June included PS5 editions of Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Grand Theft Auto 5. For 2021 release.

