Try Octavia Prime (and her weapon)





Fans have been asking for Octavia Prime for quite some time, and Digital Extremes requires it. Octavia Prime debuted on Warframe. We had to try her out to see what the latest Prime pack offers. The Octavia player is familiar with her unique abilities because she has a stringed instrument called a manda chord with fully customizable music. This version of the frame naturally provides excellent stats and stylish new skins.

Like other Prime frames, Octavia Prime is tied in three packs, but only two of them contain her. Named after her special abilities are mallets, resonances, and amp packs. The mallet pack costs $ 50 and includes 1,050 pieces of platinum, but comes with only two major weapons. Higher is the Resonance Pack, which arrives at $ 2,625 Platinum for $ 80. This includes weapons and Octavia Prime, as well as Octavia Prime profile glyphs. Finally, the Amp Pack costs a whopping $ 140 and comes with 3,990 platinum and some Prime accessories.

Prime accessories are available for $ 50 and include Prime Armor, a special Shandana, and Alistay Prime Shojin, which offers a special play when Octavia is emoting in a vicious shootout. Like any other accessory pack, it also comes with a 90-day affinity booster and resource booster that will be applied immediately to your Warframe account. The skin of Octavia Prime also looks real. Add a ponytail made of golden earrings and laces. Because of the music. You get it.

Aim at your heart

Of course, Octavia Prime not only looks different, but also has a 33.4% higher shield and 16.6% more energy than its Vanilla opponent. The new Prime Weapons are Tenora Prime and Pandero Prime, better versions of the vanilla chain gun and pistol, respectively. Prime weapons are always fun to rank up, so I’d rather enjoy using both weapons. Same as Octavia. Octavia’s unique capabilities set it apart from other frames. If you bring these weapons to the early levels of the game as you rank up new frames, you’ll see them tearing enemies clearly like wet paper.

As with any Prime frame, you don’t need to buy an Octavia Prime in Warframe. Now you have the parts you need to assemble her. Specifically, you need four void relics: Axi 05, Lith G3, Neo Z7, and Meso D6. As a fun bonus, her resonator is a bass drum, not a roller. Octavia fans are definitely worth the upgrade. They are undoubtedly the envy of Octavia and have friends who have no time or cash to grind or buy her altogether.

With the sleek new look of Octavia Prime, we’re having a good time running the areas within Warframe. It’s no wonder that Tenora Prime is a very satisfying primary weapon. Anyway, she’s another sure addition to Prime’s arena and I’m sure fans love to brag. And they hung out while their teammates did all the work to feed the songs. Everyone loves bards.

