4-star character, release date and other details





KEY POINTS Keqing is the character that appeared in the “Genshin Impact” Wish Banner. Based on the second character leak of the Wish Banner released in Update 1.3, Hu Tao will arrive on March 2nd.

Game studio miHoYo recently released Keqing as the featured character in the second banner of “Genshin Impact” Update 1.3. Still, some leaks provided interesting details about the next character’s banner, including the featured character, the accompanying 4-star character, and the upcoming release date.

Next “Genshin Impact” character banner

Rumor has it that Hu Tao is the next character to appear in the final banner of “Genshin Impact” Update 1.3. Nothing was officially revealed about the next character banner, but fans believed that the game’s recent patch notes suggest it. After Xiao and Keqing, the memo suggests that more wish banners will be released in Update 1.3.

Industry insiders have previously leaked that Hu Tao will be featured through the quest. These claims are supported by multiple codes unearthed in the game files. There are rumors that if it weren’t for Hu Tao, miHoYo might roll out Yaoyao as the next featured character in the game’s next wish banner.

Everyone believes that the rules of Rex Lapis are a solid foundation. Kekin alone believes that Riyue’s prosperity is a castle built on the sand by the sea.But even she wouldn’t have expected the high tide to come so quickly … Photo: Genshin Impact Official YouTube Channel

Four-star character

Given that Hu Tao has been a popular character for fans even before it officially appeared in the game, miHoyo could release a much weaker companion character with her. The general prediction is that Chongyun, Razor, Fischl or Sucrose may be included in the next banner. It is based on several concepts, such as a character not being able to view two patches in a row, accompanying characters not being able to share the same element, and the next banner not being able to include Lisa, Keaya, or Amber.

Release date

Based on the leak, Hu Tao will arrive at “Genshin Impact” on March 2nd. This seems to be in line with the Keqing banner schedule, which is scheduled to end on the same day. In addition, if the miHoYo release pattern is over, the Hu Tao banner, like Xiao and Keqing, can last for weeks.

Please note that these details are informal and unfounded. In other words, fans have to soften their expectations and take this information with just a little salt.

“Genshin Impact” is now available on various game platforms. This includes PC, PS4, iOS, and Android devices. The hit gacha title is being produced on Nintendo Switch and PS5.

