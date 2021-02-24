6 new Android features: text message schedule, Google Maps dark mode, etc.





Some Android apps are getting some useful updates.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Google has announced that it will publish updates for six different Android apps, from TalkBack screen readers to Android Auto. This update adds useful new features, such as the ability to schedule when text messages are sent in the Messages app. Google Maps has received its own updates that add true dark mode to the entire app, not just when using navigation.

We’ve also updated Google’s password autofill tool to let you know if your password has been leaked and let you know it’s time to change your password.

Please note that these are rolling updates. That is, it may not be immediately accessible. The best advice I have is to keep checking the Play Store for app updates.

The following describes the new features and how to use them.

Password checking now works across Android apps

If you use Google’s password manager to autofill your username and password in your Chrome or Android app, this update is for you. Google will check all your login credentials to see if they have been leaked or disclosed by hacking. Once the information is found, you will be prompted to change your password.

The new password check tool will be deployed on Android devices running Android 9 and above. To see if you’re using Google’s autofill service, open the Settings app and[システム]>[言語と入力]>[詳細設定]Go to[自動入力サービス]Tap. If that path doesn’t take you to the right place, it’s a little different for each Android smartphone, so you can use the search tool in the Settings app to look for autofill. (For example, on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the settings are in the Settings app.[一般管理]It is under. )

Here’s what Google looks like when it finds an incorrect password:

GIF by Google

[オートフィル]After navigating to the section, you need to make sure Google is selected.

If you’re not using Google’s autofill tool, start saving your credentials when prompted. If you are using it, please use it as it is. This tool will notify you when it detects an information leak. You don’t have to do anything special to trigger the information.

Full Dark Mode is finally here on Google Maps.

Google Dark Mode is now available on Google Maps

If you’re a fan of dark mode for Android apps, we recommend that you keep checking for Google Maps updates in the Play Store.

Google is finally adding a true dark mode to the entire app. Banzai! Prior to the latest update, Google Maps provided dark mode only when you were actively using navigation mode. Sure, it was better than nothing, but it wasn’t ideal.

Once Google Maps is updated on your Android smartphone or tablet[設定]>[テーマ]Go to[常にダークテーマで]You can always turn on Dark Mode by selecting.

Message scheduling is a useful feature.

Google schedules text messages

If you haven’t already used Google Messages as your default text messaging app, this may eventually allow you to switch. Google is rolling out an update that adds an option to schedule the sending of messages. Schedule messages are especially useful if you don’t want to bother someone at the wrong time because you’re in a different time zone, or if you know they’re busy with work. Alternatively, you can use it to schedule a message to cancel a plan that you regret having created.

When the Messages app receives the latest updates, you can start composing your message as usual, but instead of tapping the send button, press and hold it. A menu will pop up asking when to send. It’s as easy as that.

TalkBack has also received a lot of updates.

Google Talk Back is easier to use

Google’s TalkBack accessibility features have received major updates to enable visually impaired and visually impaired users to navigate and use their Android devices. There are new gestures, navigation options, voice feedback and menus.

Learn more about updating talkbacks. If you want to check for yourself, check the Play Store for app and service updates.

GIF by Google But wait, there’s more

Google is also adding new features to Android Auto and the Google Assistant. These are relatively minor updates, but worth noting.

Android Auto users can now set custom wallpapers to be displayed on the vehicle screen. Google is also adding a voice-launched game that passengers can play during long-distance road trips. One of the games Google mentions is Jeopardy. This is always a hit. Finally, Google adds a shortcut to the Android Auto launch screen. This allows you to easily see the weather and quickly access your messages and call contacts.

Working with the Digital Assistant using voice commands when the screen is off and the device is locked improves the Google Assistant. According to Google, the cards that display information have become larger, making it easier to read answers from the entire room.To make sure the feature is working as expected, go to the Google Assistant settings page.[画面の個人用結果をロック]Turn on.

Google releases such a big feature every quarter. For example, the features added to the Google Assistant last year are: If you’re rather looking forward to it, check out the new features we’ve found so far on Android 12. There is also an execution list of Android’s hidden features.

Check out the latest news and the best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

