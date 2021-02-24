Isko meets consumer needs with its innovative 2022 fabric collection – Sourcing Journal





Like many peers, denim textile maker Isko has focused on developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers while reducing the environmental impact of denim. Its latest line, Collection 2022 Vol.1, combines some of its most innovative technologies and features to do just that.

A collection is a direct response to the current event. The company released its first Sustainability Impact Report in June and continues to make progress in sustainability. The report promised to continue to create long-lasting fabrics with exceptional performance while using less resources.

At the heart of the new collection is Isko’s R-Two fabric, made from a blend of recycled or recycled resources. The recycled cotton comes from Isko’s own production loss, is tracked, tracked and is Content Claim Standard (CCS) certified. It is then blended with recycled polyester derived from PET bottles. Fabrics can be Recycle Claim Standard (RSC) or Global Recycling Standard (GRS) certified, depending on the percentage of materials they contain.

In the new collection, Isko classifies products according to four “lifestyles”, starting with comfort, which is a top priority for post-pandemic consumers when switching between soft jeans and sweatpants. Featuring varying levels of elasticity and weight, the IskoComfy segment offers a luxurious look made of cellulose fibers such as rayon and modals.

The line utilizes some of ISko’s signature technologies, including the patented body-shaped Jeggings fabric and Bluejym weave technology for ultimate stretch. Isko Pop technology, known for its silky finish, shines. Isko’s PjSoft technology provides a lightweight, soft feel that drapes your body.

The new collection will also help denim heads that value the nostalgia of these uncertain times. Workwear-inspired styles and heavy, hard fabrics that define classic denim. The 80’s slowback wash is made possible by Isko’s Vintouch, which creates a natural vintage look after the washing process, and Vulcano, a factory eco-friendly laser finish.

Simplicity is also a new requirement for consumers looking for denim that can be easily transitioned from day to night. Isko Xmen is a comfortable stretch fabric for men that offers a level of elasticity of 30-35%, and Rigidflex technology provides a more supple feel and a genuine stiff look.

The collection also includes the Euphoria line, which features a new color array such as mint and purple realized using the company’s innovative finishes. Some consumers want simplicity to deal with uncertain times, while others are looking for bold-colored pop to express themselves.

