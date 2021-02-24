Everything we know about classic servers (and why you want them)





Burning Crusade is on the road to WoW Classic. For fans who want to continue using the classic World of Warcraft, the Classic Era server is for you.

BlizzConline has announced that the first expansion pack for the original World of Warcraft will be available in World of Warcraft: Classic. This extension, known as Burning Crusade, takes players into the Outland realm and continues their adventures. World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic offers a similar experience for players who want to relive the memories of MMORPGs since 2007. -Way Street if you choose to travel to Outland.

Future pre-expansion patches will give players choices. They can take WoW: Classic characters to the Outland in Burning Crusade Classic or stay at Azeroth. If the player chooses not to participate in the Burning Crusade Classic, the character will be ported to the new “Classic Era” server. This server will contain the same content as the current howWoW Classicis before the Burning Crusade Classicis is added.

The reason players need to choose between these two options is Burning Crusade Classic, which uses a different client than WoW Classic. The player’s character will be visible to both clients until selected. Once selected, you will be prompted to select either the Classic Era server or the Burning Crusade Classic server. Once a selection is made, the player will be forced to use that character regardless of the server type selected.

If a player wants to use the same character on both the Classic Era server and Burning Crusade Classic, they will need to clone the character using the optional paid service. This means that players have two different versions of the same character and can play both pre-burning Crusade WoW and post-burning Crusade WoW. The choice between Burning Crusade and classic World of Warcraft is actually a fairly important decision, and players may be motivated to clone their character.

Burning Crusade has made many important changes to the classic World of Warcraft. Raised the level cap to 70 and introduced new abilities for characters to learn. We’ve also added two new classes, Paladins and Shamans, and two new races, Blood Elves and Draeney. However, the biggest change between WoW Classic and Burning Crusade Classic is the removal of spell batches.

Spell batch processing was an exploit that existed in the original WoW. Spellcasting classes can take advantage of the long delays in the game’s server processing time to create interesting interactions between spells, such as classes with the ability to self-harm to cancel other spells. .. This kind of interaction occurred because the game server processed actions together in batches, prioritizing certain spells and abilities over other spells and abilities.

Spell batching has been recreated for WoW Classic, depending on how essential exploits were in PvP combat. However, as outlined in Blizzard’s Burning Crusaded deep-dive, spell batching caused many balance and stability issues, and its presence created even more bugs. As a result, the mechanic will not be recreated in Burning Crusade, but will remain WoW Classic for the foreseeable future.

Removing spell batches is a good example of why some players want to keep using the classic era server when choosing. But for those who want to relive the first expansion of WoW, Burning Crusade Classic looks like that. The exact release date is currently unknown, but Blizzard has confirmed that it will be released later this year after running beta testing.

