The “Starfield” release window leaked. More news coming at Bethesda event in mid-March





Keypoint “Starfield” is a future space-themed title from Bethesda New claim believes the game will be released this year Microsoft will reportly host a Bethesda event next month

There have been many rumors about when Starfield will go on sale, but with the latest claims from industry insiders, it seems that space-themed titles will finally be available later this year.

This claim came from a Reset Era discussion thread courtesy of insider Nate Drake, who points out that 2021 is the planned release year for “Starfield” a few months ago. Insiders believe that the 2021 release is always on the card, but the COVID-19 poses some development challenges. However, insiders add that Bethesda may still delay the release of the game.

However, insiders are completely uncertain about this release window. In a follow-up post, he admits that I’m not saying it will definitely be 100%. But at the end of last year, I heard that this year’s launch is the goal. However, it’s a Bethesda game and can cause delays and issues to prevent releases from coming. “

At this year’s E3 exhibition, Bethesda Studios officially announced “The Elder Scrolls 6” and “Starfield.” Photo: steamXO / flickr

Last year, there were rumors that “Starfield” could be released in the second half of 2021. Bethesda has been silent about the game for a long time, but the industry is accustomed to the quick turnarounds of studio game launches. In 2018, Game Studio announced the game as the first IP in over 20 years.

The latest claim is interesting, but fans need to soften their expectations and treat it with a little salt. Meanwhile, Microsoft seems to be planning to hold some kind of event in March 2021. In his podcast, industry insider Jeff Grubb confirmed that the event outlines plans for Bethesda, a Redmond-based tech company.

Insiders were later asked if there were any Bethesda-related announcements after Microsoft acquired the game studio’s parent company. “Yes, I think they’re going to hold an event for this. I think this is one of the milestones for Microsoft up to E3. When the deal closes, they talk about it in a big way. I wouldn’t. I know if it would be like a full direct style event, but they wrote it down, talked extensively about it, explained what it meant, and We will discuss the near future of both companies. ” Claim.

If the Bethesda event is happening, even fans of “Starfield” and “The Elders Scrolls 6” can hear the details of their favorite titles.

