How to send a Google calendar Invite in the usual (and easy way)





Arranging the meeting meant taking out the diary, trolling the pages to find the space, and then ringing to find the time that fits everyone’s schedule. Fortunately, that is no longer the case. Google Calendar is an online interactive calendar that allows you to create people and invite them to meetings.

Google’s free real-time calendar management and scheduling capabilities provide a great way for colleagues to never miss a meeting again.

Google Calendar works with Google apps such as Gmail and Hangouts, but you can also send Google Calendar invitations to users who don’t have a Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) account.

In addition, RingCentral Office works seamlessly with Google Calendar through the Google Workspace add-on, allowing users to schedule meetings without having to open other URLs or apps.

In this post, take a closer look at how easy it is to send a Google Calendar invitation to a large number of people. All you need is the suggested attendee’s email or phone number. When you receive the invitation, Google Calendar will automatically enter the invitation into your schedule.

Google Calendar allows you to send invitations from either Android or iOS mobile or desktop devices. All you need to get started is a Google account.

How to use Google Calendar invitations with RingCentral

You can easily integrate RingCentral with your Google app by installing the Google Workspace Add-on. You can then add video and audio conferencing and invite participants directly from Google Calendar. Here’s how to do this:

Visit the Google Workspace Marketplace. Search RingCentral Workspace and[インストール]Click.[続行]Click to select the appropriate Google account.Scroll down[許可]Click to allow Google Workspace to access your Google account. Wait for the installation to complete,[完了]Click.

You can now go to Google Calendar and click the RingCentral Google Workspace icon on the right side of the page to schedule a new event or meeting. At this point, you may need to log in using your RingCentral details.

After adding the desired date and time of the meeting in the Google Calendar interface,[会議の追加]You can enable the required meeting options before clicking. Enter the details required for the meeting and[保存]Click.

You can then add the list of guests to the meeting and include the join procedure.

How to send a Google Calendar invitation from your desktop

Just follow these simple steps and you’ll quickly see how easy it is to send a Google Calendar invitation.

On the computer[マイカレンダー]Open.From the drop-down menu, in the upper left corner[作成]Click the button to create a new Google Calendar event. If you’ve already created a Google Calendar event, use the RingCentral Google Workspace add-on to get ahead of the game. Select the event you want to share. A popup with event details will appear on the right, displaying the guest section. Click on this. If you already have a participant in your guest list, start typing the name of the suggested participant. You can also search for an email address and add guests. If the invitee makes this meeting an option, click the icon to mark it as an option. As a default calendar setting, invitees can invite other guests. If you want to disable this feature, you can customize it by unchecking the option to invite other guests.When you’re happy with the event and calendar invitations, bottom right[保存]Click. A pop-up message will appear asking each guest if they want to send a calendar invitation.[はい]Click to send an invitation email to each recipient and receive an attendance confirmation.How to send a Google Calendar invitation from your mobile device

You can also send Google Calendar invitations from your Android device or iPhone. This allows you to stay productive on the go, anytime, anywhere. The mobile app doesn’t have exactly the same calendar settings as the desktop, but the process is very similar.

[マイカレンダー]From, select the event you want to invite guests to and access the Google Calendar view to view event details.From the pop-up[編集]Select an option. On Android, this option is available from the drop-down menu[ユーザーを招待]Is displayed as. On the iPhone, it will appear as an additional guest. You can then add attendees from the guest list or by name, phone number, or email. Guests will receive the invitation email and will be able to respond to the invitation. In mobile settings, you don’t have the option to change the event or determine if you can see who else is invited.[完了]Click to allow the invitee to receive and reply to an email notification with the event invitation and details. How to send a Google Calendar invitation from Google Groups

If you’re inviting a lot of people, sending an invitation via Google Groups is the wisest way to do it. In this way, you can invite up to 200 guests to your Google Calendar event.

When members of the group join the event, they will appear on the calendar. When a person leaves the group, the invitation disappears. To send a Google Calendar invitation via a group, follow these steps:

Enter your Google Groups email address (in the same way as for guests). Click the arrow next to the group to see the member’s response. Users with access to view members can send invitations to other members. Otherwise, the invitation will be sent to the entire group. When the guest accepts the invitation, the invitation appears on the calendar.Digression: Time zone

When it comes to inviting people from different time zones, the details of the event, specifically its start and end times, fit into the current time zone.

Organize your entire team with Google Calendar invitations

Google Calendar invitations can be easily created and sent by new guests who don’t have a Gmail account. Combining cloud technology with calendar capabilities, you can create events and invite guests from your computer or mobile device, regardless of Android or iOS.

RingCentral for Google seamlessly integrates your Google account with RingCentrals services, so you can even schedule video conferencing and invite guests directly from Google Calendar.

