Netflix Downloads For You automatically brings you offline viewing of selected videos





Netflix subscribers are probably familiar with how much time they spend scrolling through the library when they don’t know what to look for next. Sometimes the algorithm that makes the suggestion helps, but if it hasn’t been decided, it may require a little more push. A new feature called Downloads For You may help you with automatic downloads of recommended TV shows and movies based on your past viewing history and what you like and your tastes. Hmm.

Netflix has a smart download that automatically downloads the next episode of the show you’re already watching. But this time, the Downloads For You feature will download the next show, Binge Watching, or the movie you’re interested in, based on what you’ve watched on the streaming platform or added to your list. .. This means that you can watch the above video when you are not connected to the internet.

This is of course an option, but if you want to opt in[ダウンロード]Go to tab and[ダウンロード]Please switch on. You can then select the amount of content you want to download (1 GB, 3 GB, or 5 GB). The more space you choose, the more videos you will get. And don’t worry, you don’t have to worry about your data allocation as the download will be done when you connect to WiFi.

After you’ve finished watching a show or movie, you can delete it if you don’t plan to watch it again to free up space for new downloads when you reconnect to WiFi. Cast the downloaded content to your TV and it will be streamed directly from your Android smartphone. Or you can see it from there while you’re on a long commute or waiting for someone who’s late.

According to Netflix, the entire catalog is available for download, but some titles may not be available due to license restrictions. The Downloads For You feature is now available on Android devices around the world.

