SmartAsset extends the executive suite. Hire Firoze Lafeer as Chief Technology Officer | Business

Smart Asset, an award-winning financial technology company that helps more than 100 million people make wise financial decisions each month, today announced an expansion of its executive suite with Firoze Lafeer as Chief Technology Officer. Did.

In this role, Lafeer is responsible for leading the data, engineering and technology teams and defining strategies and visions for enterprise innovation and improvement. Under his guidance, the team will further enhance the consumer-advisor matching experience, including algorithmic, architectural, and code updates, while further enhancing data protection and privacy measures as companies continue to grow exponentially. Strengthen.

Michael Carvin, CEO and Founder of SmartAsset, said Firoze has a tremendous talent for understanding technology, systems, and processes based on his impressive background and previous professional experience. I will. From the founding of startups to the architecture directors and CTOs of world-renowned banks, Firoze is admired and respected as an innovator and for forming prestigious digital transformation initiatives. He has led and motivated various teams to define and implement successful, applicable, enterprise-defined initiatives that are invaluable in building the next chapter in SmartAssets industry-leading extensions. I have come.

A proven technology leader and software development expert, Lafeer is at the forefront of digital transformation innovation in the highly regulated banking industry, including technology architecture, machine learning, underwriting systems, and cloud computing applications. Was piled up. He has experience building diverse, high-performance teams that enable true innovation across regions.

Prior to joining SmartAsset, Lafeers’ former profession included Chief Architect of Silicon Valley Bank, CTO of Breakout Capital, and CTO of Capital One Labs, where he and his team were innovating in financial services. I was at the forefront. Lafeer is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In his spare time, Lafeer enjoys what he calls the three Cs:” coding, cars, cameras. He currently lives in Virginia with his wife and son.

About Smart Asset

Founded in New York, SmartAsset is a financial technology company headquartered in helping more than 100 million people make wise financial decisions each month. The company publishes data-driven content, topic guides, reviews, personalized calculators, and educational tools to help people navigate the big personal financial decisions of life. In addition, SmartAsset operates a SmartAdvisor. It is the leading independent client acquisition platform for American financial advisors. Forbes named SmartAsset as one of the best startup employers in the United States in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com.

