The day when it will appear on PC later this year has passed





Days Gone is exclusively for the latest PlayStation that jumps to your PC. The news was announced this morning and follows last year’s release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. The exact release date of the game has not yet been revealed, but it will arrive on PC sometime this spring. It’s not yet clear if this will be a PlayStation-only trend, or if it will be offered at a level similar to what Microsoft did on the Xbox. In any case, it’s clear that Sony plans to continue to introduce the best PlayStation titles to PC gamers!

The tweets announcing the release of the PC are embedded below.

surprise. #DaysGone will be available on PC this spring. Please wait for a while for more information. pic.twitter.com/vcSYSKgOtn

— Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) February 23, 2021

This news should be exciting for PC gamers, but some PlayStation fans aren’t too excited that Days Gone is no longer a “true monopoly.” The replies to Bend Studio’s announcement are full of unfortunate fans. Some feel that these PC releases take away some of the appeal of owning a PlayStation console, while others argue that it makes the brand as a whole less attractive. Some of the most extreme answers even called developers “traitors.” Obviously, the idea of ​​a PlayStation game released on PC remains controversial for some!

But not all PlayStation fans are angry with the news. Some even celebrated the fact that more players now have the chance to enjoy Days Gone. As the cost of video game development is constantly increasing, the release of PCs gives studios and publishers a better opportunity to make a profit. It may give the game a better chance of getting a sequel! It’s also worth noting that Days Gone was released on PlayStation 4 in April 2019. As a result, PC players do not have the opportunity to play until almost two years after their first release. It’s been a long time for monopoly rights, and games released on the second platform have many potential benefits.

Days Gone is currently available on PlayStation 4, and a PC version will be released later this year. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

What do you think about Days Gone being released on PC? Are you surprised at the decision? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.







