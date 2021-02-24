Google Cloud, Intel Target 5G, Telecom Edge Strategy





Today, Google Cloud announced that it will advance its goal of working with carriers in 5G and edge strategies. In collaboration with Intel, it is co-developing a cloud reference architecture for a telephone company for wireless carriers and deploying 5G in multiple clouds and edge locations.

Both companies are working on a reference architecture for deploying virtualized RAN and open RAN solutions. Google Cloud and Intel will also provide software and hardware to help operators move to a containerized environment.

Google Cloud first announced that it would like to work with telcos when Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced Googles Global Mobile Edge Cloud for 5G in March 2020. At the same time, Google announced a collaboration with AT & T, collaborating with 5G on the edge.

Today, Shailesh Shukla, General Manager of Networking at Google Cloud, believes that partnering with application providers, carriers, carriers, hardware providers and global communications across the communications stack can save money and time. .. The market needed for the telecommunications industry to move to cloud-native 5G and open new business lines.

Existing technologies from Google and Intel include Google Clouds Anthos for Telecom. Intels FlexRAN reference software. IntelsXeon Processor; Linux Foundation Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK).

Earlier this month, Google Cloud added a Canadian service provider, Telus, to add another phone company to its customer list. We have signed a 10-year collaboration agreement to accelerate Telus’ internal digital transformation while co-developing new products and services.

Google Cloud has also signed contracts with Orange, AT & T, Telefnica and others to develop 5G services and applications using edge computing. Google Cloud competes with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, IBM, and Oracle for telco customers.

