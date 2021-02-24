GeekWire is 10 years old: seeking a memorial to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest technology for the last decade





GeekWires’ new lobby display was kindly provided by BCRA Design. (Photo Aaron Rock / BCRA)

Help celebrate the decade of technology news coverage in Seattle!

GeekWire turned 10 in March and BCRA asked for donations of stolen goods, gadgets, photos and other items representing key figures, businesses, news and events over the last decade with Seattle and Pacific Northwest technology. It was exhibited in the newly designed lobby display. ..

Mark the milestones of the last decade by looking back at the major developments in the local technology community over the last decade. As part of that, a souvenir that already includes jewelry such as Microsoft’s first Redmond Building concrete block, Amazon hard hat, convoy toy truck, team activity photos, big news, and notable people. I was adding it to the collection.

So take a closer look at those closets and shelves! Please let us know what you would like to donate to [email protected] If you choose, please work with you to coordinate shipping or dropoffs.

In addition to earning spots on the lobby display, the selected items will be featured in a special GeekWire commemorative post, along with awards to those who have contributed.

Special thanks to the BCRA Design team for helping GeekWire HQ spruce up in Seattle’s Fremont area. Our small, crappy team looks forward to returning there as much as the pandemic allows. You can collaborate again in the meeting room and enjoy the topic in the newsroom when the big story breaks.

Thanks to everyone who read and supported GeekWire.

More photos from office updates:

The new lobby display presents past GeekWire events and incorporates souvenirs of the last decade in Seattle and Pacific Northwest technology. (Photo Aaron Locke / BCRA) With a strong global interest in technology, ideas and innovations born from one of the GeekWires mantras, the backyard, and the decoration of the new conference room, what happens here is important everywhere. .. (Photo Aaron Lock / BCRA) This former storage space may become the most popular seat in the office. Behind the scenes is part of the 2011 GeekWires launch party mural, reminiscent of years of support from the tech community. (Photo Aaron Locke / BCRA) GeekWire is guided by these seven core values ​​displayed in the GeekWire newsroom. Learn more about core values ​​and the focus of journalism at geekwire.com/corevalues. (Photo Aaron Rock / BCRA)





