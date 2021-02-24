The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has been confirmed to have a mid-premium Snapdragon processor





Protect your success

Experience maximum productivity with your Vostro 5402. It features an enhanced premium design and advanced video conferencing for optimal working days.

Click here for more information

Advertising

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series will be available in India on March 4, and prior to its launch, the company confirmed that its lineup will feature Qualcomm’s mid-premium Snapdragon processor. Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max over the past few weeks, with rumored factories working together to launch.

Xiaomi’s Redmi India official social media handle posted a video featuring Rajen Vagadia, VP and President of Qualcomm India. In the video, Rajen reveals that future phones in the Redmi Note 10 lineup will feature a mid-premium Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. According to a previous report, the Redmi Note 10 series will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 32G chipset.

See who attended the party! We are proud to partner with @qualcomm_in to definitely become the 2021 Smartphone of the Year! The #RedmiNote10 series features the best mid-premium Snapdragon ™ processor of the year!

Please participate in the # 10on10 release on 4/3/21! pic.twitter.com/xvHimq7EEB

— Redmi India-# RedmiNote10 series is here! (@RedmiIndia) February 23, 2021

The Redmi Note 10 series is teased to feature a new design that Xiaomi calls “Evol”. “Design” with a lightweight profile and a large capacity battery for booting. The Redmi Note 10 lineup has Gorilla Glass protection on the front and is IP52 rated, making it dust and water resistant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series leak specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to be available with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will be available in three colors: black, bronze and blue. The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, is rumored to be available in three colors: white, green and gray with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In addition, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is available in three colorways, including blue, gray and bronze, and may be available in three storage variations: 6GB / 8GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro has been posted on various certified websites around the world and may have a high refresh rate display of 120Hz. Apart from this, we expect the next generation Redmi Note phone to be ready to run on MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is also rumored to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G processor with a 64MP quad camera setup on the back. The phone will also be equipped with a 5,050mAh battery that supports fast charging. We’ll take a closer look at the Redmi Note 10 series for the upcoming launch on March 4th.

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Redmi Note 10 Spec Redmi Note 10 Pro Spec Redmi Note 10 Pro max Spec Redmi Note 10 Released Redmi Note 10 India Redmi Note 10 Release Date Redmi Note 10 Spec Xiaomi







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos