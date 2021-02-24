Google Chrome may cause you to “follow” a website: how it works





Chrome for Android may get exciting new features in future updates, thanks to the discovery of the app’s “follow” button.

Google Chrome may have exciting new features for Android users with the ability to follow websites. This feature isn’t enabled yet and may not actually be released at all, but it does show plans to keep readers up to date with the latest activity on their favorite websites. The details are light, but there’s a lot to guess, especially since this is the same company that supported its own dedicated RSS reader until 2013.

Google recommends that Android users explore and find new websites from the Discover panel. When you open a new tab in your mobile browser, it loads a feed of recent content that you think your users will enjoy. This is a great way to find new websites on your mobile homepage. To keep these sites up-to-date, you need to follow the entire topic or use a third-party service such as Feedly to monitor your RSS feeds. However, this may change in future updates.

Discovered by Chrome Story, Google appears to be associated with individual sites[フォロー]I’m experimenting with buttons.The company has a simple option to appreciate and share content and follow specific topics.[発見]We have made a clear move to make the tabs more attractive. Therefore, the ability to follow individual sites seems to be the logical next step in bringing Discovera’s steps closer to an RSS reader. At the moment,[フォロー]Buttons only exist in the canary channel, a state-of-the-art variant of Chrome that is primarily aimed at developers, and are no longer working. Given its status on the canary channel, it can easily disappear, but as Google progresses, it goes through multiple development stages before it’s released to the public.

How Follow in Chrome Works

This feature is not yet available for testing, but it is possible to make informed guesses about how it works. Depending on how your company treats topics in general, the following individual sites may work as well:[フォロー]The options appear in the overflow menu and are used on websites that readers want to encounter more often.When you enable follow, more posts from that website[検出]It may appear on the tab. Additional filter or section options are not yet visible, but may be.

The ability to follow individual websites is nothing new to Google. The company’s Google Reader had a loyal user base, but as a result of the decline in numbers, the RSS reader shut down in 2013. Since then, feed aggregators like Feedly have thrived in the absence of huge competitors. A new way to provide similar functionality within Chrome. The simple presence of the follow button doesn’t necessarily indicate that Google Reader 2.0 is imminent, but it does suggest a fresh view of the classic idea. However, it’s still not clear when Google features will be available, just with the configuration options listed.

