With the new Oculus Quest feature, you can mark real sofas in VR





The new Oculus Quest feature extends the guardian mode of headsets by allowing you to mark the actual sofa as an object displayed in VR. Guardian is a safety feature of Oculus that draws a line around the environment, acts as a virtual boundary, and appears in VR if you get too close to the edge. This couch mode is the first time the Guardian has acted more than just measuring floor space.

UploadVR reports that you can mark out a sofa or chair by touching one side and dragging a virtual blue rectangle to define the correct size. When you do this, it will appear as a 3D model sofa in the Oculus home menu environment, or as the same blue rectangle when using the Guardian feature in your app or game, and its location will be saved as part of the Guardian system. ..

What makes this cool is that the sofa can now act as an extension of the Guardian system, rather than as a space-constraining obstacle. Previously, you had to draw the Guardian’s border in front of the couch as if the space above it was a solid wall, to avoid accidentally stepping into the couch. But this time, if you move to the edge of Guardian and look at the sofa outside it, UploadVR reports. The game or app will recognize that you are sitting because you will simply be asked to sit down and switch to sofa mode.

This feature is still in its infancy, but is listed as experimental in the quest settings menu as part of software version 26 and has not yet been made public to everyone, including us.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos