Old Google Pay app will soon lose personal transfers in the US

Two big dividend stocks yield 10%. RBC says buy

Soaring commodity prices, additional federal stimulus, and rising government bond yields all raise concerns about inflation. In addition, there is growing concern that equities, especially tech equities, are now in valuations that are separated from reality. Is the changing macro climate trying to push the bull market back? It’s premature to talk, but it shows that a more cautious approach to investing may be a good move for now. And that will bring us dividend stocks. Investors want a pad to protect their portfolio in the event of a market downturn, and dividends provide just that. These profit-sharing payments to shareholders provide a stable flow of income, which usually remains credible in times of recession. Analysts at RBC Capital have done some footwork for us to identify dividend-paying stocks that maintain high yields of just over 10%. Open the TipRanks database and look at the details behind these payments to see what else these stocks make attractive purchases. Analy Capital Management (NLY) First, Analy Capital Management is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Analy owns a portfolio of commercial real estate with a focus on retail (31%) and office (29%) space. Other large investments include apartments, hotels and healthcare facilities. The company has total assets of over $ 100 billion. In the company’s fourth-quarter results, Analy showed an economic profit of 5.1% in the fourth quarter, much stronger than the 1.8% reported for 2020 as a whole. EPS came in at 60 cents per share, above the usual quarterly dividend of 22 cents. This is the third consecutive quarter with that level of dividends. At an annual rate of 88 cents per common stock, the dividend will be 10.7%. This is higher than the approximately 2% yield found in peers in the financial sector. Analysts have a long history of adjusting dividend payments to their bottom line and are reliable payers. Interesting to investors, Analy finished the fourth quarter with $ 8.7 billion in unimpaired assets, including cash on hand. The company took advantage of this deep pocket to approve a $ 1.5 billion common stock repurchase program, returning capital to shareholders and raising shares. Kennethley, a 5-star analyst at RBC, loves Analys’ performance and what she sees in her writing. In the current macro background, we continue to support Analy’s diverse operating models, strong liquidity, and portfolio bias towards agency MBS … Analy is exposed to growth-oriented credit Housing and commerce Assets including mortgage-backed securities and middle market loans. Decentralization should allow NLY to pivot among attractive investment opportunities. In line with these comments, Lee rates NLY as an outperform (ie buy), along with a $ 9.50 price target. This figure means a 14% increase over the next year. (Click here to see Lee’s performance) Overall, from a 7: 1 split between analyst reviews, supporting net purchases and giving stocks a strong buy analyst consensus rating. As you can see, there is a widespread agreement on NLY quality on Wall Street. .. The stock is currently trading at $ 8.22, and the $ 9 average price target suggests a potential rise of 9.5% from that level. (See TipRanks NLY Equity Analysis) Move from Sunoco LP (SUN) REITs to the energy industry. Sunoco LP is the largest wholesaler of motor fuels in the United States, supplying more than 7,300 Sunoco gas stations in 33 states. The company’s products include all types of petroleum products sold in both branded and unbranded products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, jet fuel, lubricants and kerosene. Sunoco also manages 13 storage terminals that maintain a secure supply for delivery to retailers. In retail, Sunoco provides equipment to gas stations, from pumps to payment services. The company’s diversified business has allowed Sunoco to remain profitable during the corona pandemic crisis. EPS turned negative in the first quarter, when demand fell during the height of the crisis, but recovered rapidly in the second quarter and has increased year-on-year in each quarter since then. EPS for the fourth quarter was 77 cents, up from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. Distributable cash flow for the quarter fell from $ 120 million to $ 97 million year-on-year, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of 82.5 cents per common stock. It has been stable since the previous quarter and has actually been stable at this level since November 2016. Sunoco has paid reliable dividends for the past eight years. The current payment is $ 3.30 per share per year, with a yield of 10.6%. Analyst Elvira Scotto picked up RBC’s SUN and said that the recent Arctic storm patterns in the US mainland have had a negative impact on sales volume, but are supported by other aspects. SUN maintained its 2021 guidance and focused on volume improvements in January. According to five-star analysts, I don’t think recent weather conditions will have a meaningful impact on SUN’s 2021 volume. SUN believes that it has improved its balance sheet and is showing significant recurring profits to investors. SUN maintains its distribution and expects its scope to improve over time. Scott estimates that SUN has shared outperforms (that is, purchases) and raised its price target from $ 36 to $ 38. This figure means a 23% increase over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Scotts performance) Overall, SUN shares are an analyst consensus based on a variety of reviews, including 5 buys, 2 holds, and 1 sell. Has received a moderate buying rating from. The average stock price target is $ 33.50, which could be up 8% from the current trading price of $ 31. (See TipRanks SUN Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for dividend stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

