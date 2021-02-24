WhatsApp will not work for Indian users if the new privacy policy is not accepted by May 15th





WhatsApp has been a hot topic in town lately, mainly due to a newly updated privacy policy that shares details of data shared with its parent Facebook and other subsidiaries. Last week, the company announced that it will soon display in-app alerts to help users better understand the new privacy policy. WhatsApp states that users must understand and accept the privacy policy by May 15th. Otherwise, you will not be able to access your account.Read Also-FAQ on WhatsApp Privacy Policy Updates: Top 5 Key Questions Answered

According to some media reports, alerts are visible to some users in the country, and others will need to receive alerts via software updates in the next few days. Facebook-owned messaging platform provides details on privacy policy updates and their content for Indian users. If you do not agree to the terms of use by the specified time period, WhatsApp users will not be able to send messages.Read more-WhatsAppFeatures 2021: How to restore data and migrate to Telegram, Signal

The messaging platform told TechCrunch in an email statement from May 15 that the platform will slowly require users to agree to the new terms and conditions in order to take advantage of WhatsApp’s full capabilities. Users who do not comply with the new policy will be able to receive calls and notifications in a short amount of time, but will not be able to read or send messages from the app. “

This clearly suggests that the messaging platform will stop working for Indian users who do not agree to the Terms of Service by May 15. As WhatsApp mentioned, users will be able to receive phone calls and notifications in a short period of time after May 15th. .. Therefore, at the end of the short period, WhatsApp will stop functioning to prevent users from complying with the new policy.

Therefore, you must agree to the Terms of Service to continue using WhatsApp after May 15th. Please note that the newly updated privacy policy does not include changes to private or group conversations. This policy primarily brings some changes to business users.

The messaging platform recently took the security and privacy of its users very seriously and assured the Government of India not to compromise on these bits. The company also noted that all messages on the platform are end-to-end encrypted. That is, no one, including WhatsApp, can read the message.

