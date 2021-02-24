Huawei’s new Mate X2 features a large screen, ample camera power, and a high price tag





When Huawei and Samsung first announced the development of a foldable smartphone, they took a very different approach to the concept. Both had screen quality issues when these phones were first released to the market, but Huaweis’ approach seems to have been far superior to Samsung’s infamous flawed design.

Sales were modest at best, as Mate X was primarily confined to the Asian market. The second adoption of Huawei and Samsung’s concept has resulted in a similar shared design between the two companies. Samsung is the first product to be remodeled.

Huawei announced the new Mate X2 a while back. This will soon be directed to the Chinese market. The device uses the same dual-screen approach as Samsung’s latest Galaxy Fold, with a high-quality full-screen display on the outside for normal use, a large tablet-sized screen on the inside, and a device. It becomes active when opened. To maintain the high build quality of Huaweis, the device looks as elegant (and expensive) as Samsung tries.

The design may look similar, but the Huaweis screen is actually slightly larger, 6.45 inches and 8 inches, respectively, compared to Samsung’s 6.2-inch and 7-inch displays. The resolution is also slightly higher, with a smaller screen boasting a resolution of 2700 x 1160 and a folded display being a 2480 x 2200 display.

Powering all these pixels is the company’s flagship Kieran 9000 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and a battery with a rated capacity of 4,400 mAh that can be quickly charged at up to 55 W.

Apart from the chip, it has less RAM than the Samsung model, which can be a major performance issue for Huawei. The more you use your display, the more memory you need to use to stay fast and responsive. Despite the decent processor, I wouldn’t be surprised if this phone was a bit behind the Samsung Galaxy Fold as a result.

When it comes to important aspects of camera power, this model is not disappointing. A total of four different rear lenses consisting of a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel SuperZoom camera with a 10x optical zoom. Can be found. here.

The resolution of one selfie camera on the outside of the mobile phone is 16 megapixels. It’s certainly a lot of lenses that should make up-and-coming mobile photographers happy.

Needless to say, the biggest problem with Huaweis on this new phone is the lack of all apps associated with Google’s dominant Playstore. In short, this device can have a hard time attracting viewers outside the dominant Chinese market.

And it’s a crazy price, with the 256GB version coming in for $ 2785 (R42 000) and the 512GB model coming in for $ 2940 (R 45 000). That’s too much money to spend on mobile devices, but I’m sure some people still have extra cash or credit in their hands in a hurry to get one of those devices.

Last updated: February 24, 2021

