Snapdragon 888 and vegan leather design confirmed





Realme is ready to launch the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A in India today. What’s more, the company is preparing to bring another smartphone called Realme GT to the global market. The Realme GT is scheduled for launch on March 4, the same day that the Redmi Note 10 series is officially announced on the global market.Read more-Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability in India

Chinese smartphone makers have confirmed many details about the upcoming Realme GT. So far, let’s take a quick look at what we know about our upcoming flagship smartphones.Read More-Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 Launch Event: How to Watch Live Streams

Realme GT: Confirmed content

Realme GT will be the next flagship smartphone of smartphone makers. The phone has been confirmed to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has also been confirmed that it is equipped with a stainless steel VC cooling system that improves the heat dissipation performance of mobile phones. Apply stainless steel to the cooling system to optimize the heat dissipation structure.Read more-Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Vivo S9e, Realme GT: Top smartphones confirmed to be available

The company announced that it will launch two flagship series as part of its dual platform dual flagship strategy. It is said that one phone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoC and the second phone will be equipped with MediaTek’s flagship product, the Dimensity 5G platform.

Realme also revealed that one of the phones launched under the dual-platform dual-flagship strategy will focus on improving performance and the second model will focus on offering an improved pair of cameras. did.

The company unveiled the unique design of the Realme GT through an official teaser. The phone comes with a dual-tone vegan leather design that uses two different types of materials with two different color options. To achieve the design, the company uses an integral molding process on the back cover and inner frame. It also uses upgraded 2nd generation vegan leather to provide a soft feel and great color effects.

So far, there are no details about the launch of Realme GT in India. But given that India is an important market for brands, you can see the phone coming to market soon.

