Netflix Releases “Downloads For You”, Marketing & Advertising News, ETBrandEquity





New features will allow users to automatically download Netflix episodes and movies for later viewing. Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled a new feature that automatically downloads movies and TV shows. The new “Downloads for You” feature helps users when they have no internet access or are stuck during a long commute.

Previously, according to Mashable, Netflix’s smart download feature automatically deleted episodes that users watched and downloaded the next episode of that TV series. However, this left Netflix movies without automatic download capabilities.

The new “Downloads For You” feature allows users to automatically download Netflix episodes and movies for later viewing. This feature is currently only available on the Netflix Android app, and it’s unclear when iOS or iPadOS users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. The “Downloads For You” feature is an opt-in feature that you can turn on within the Netflix app.

Also read: Sports Streaming Tops As OTT Consumption Increases 13% in India in 2020 To activate, users launch the Netflix app, go to Downloads and tap the “Switch Downloads” potion Must be set. The amount of storage space you want to dedicate to download. According to Netflix, 3GB is enough to turn on 12 movies and TV shows.

You also have the option to deactivate Downloads for You Feature, as reported by Mashable.The user is in the Android app[ダウンロード]You can switch the function from the menu.Change the amount of storage used from the download, then the app[スマートダウンロード]You can also tap the option.

The “Downloads For You” feature has been reportedly tested for iOS. Estimates suggest that Netflix’s smart download feature took about seven months to move from Android to iOS.

“We want to make it quick and easy to find your next new favorite series or movie, whether you’re connected or not. Today’s new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows and movies to your mobile device. Downloads for You is released. Netflix’s director of product innovation said in a blog post.

