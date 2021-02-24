PUBG Mobile 2 release date may be revealed: Set in 2051 with new maps, drones and more





Since its launch in 2017, PUBG Mobile has become the next big thing in the mobile gaming industry. The game attracted millions of players and reached $ 2.6 billion in total revenue in 2020. The game’s popularity and player base were hit hard when it was banned in India. Recently, it has been revealed that PUBG Mobile will make another comeback in India. But I couldn’t hear any more about it. Now, if the rumors are believed, the sequel to the game seems to come out soon.

Rumor: PUBG Mobile 2 may be released next week.

– Set in 2051 – New Map – Futuristic Style with Gadgets – Supports Android / iOS – Will be announced next week (perhaps another Diablo Immortal incident at PGI.S?)

Information translated from Weibo pic.twitter.com/l3g0TOSKrU

— PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) February 23, 2021

PUBG Mobile 2 will be available next week at the earliest

According to Weibo’s post (via Twitter user PlayerIGN), PUBG Mobile 2 is rumored to be available as early as next week. The post has been deleted for an unknown reason. Interestingly, the game has a futuristic theme and is based on 2051. He also states that the in-game weapons and maps are designed with futuristic themes. There are also deployable bunkers and drones.

Apart from that, it is stated that the game will be available on both Android and iOS. According to leak officials, PUBG is likely to announce the game next week. Please note that the developers have not yet confirmed that PUBG2 is under development. That said, in an interview with Krafton CEO Bloomberg, Kim Chang-hun hinted at a sequel. He says they want to turn it into a big franchise, not just a one-hit wonder.

What’s interesting is how Krafton can scale up the game compared to past iterations. PUBG’s popularity was hit when other battle royale games joined the battle. Call of Duty: Mobile and Garena Free Fire have grown rapidly in the coming months. As competition intensifies, it is not yet known whether PUBG2 can make an impact like its predecessor. One thing is certain: Krafton needs to do something out of the box in order to be successful in the game.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos