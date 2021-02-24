Google Pixel’s “Car Accident Detection” Saves Unconscious Men After Car Accidents





When someone is involved in an accident, sightings are only available if there are authorities in the area searching for that person. With some features, it’s easier than ever to save lives. Along with this, Google Pixel’s amazing feature called car accident detection makes it easier to search for incidents, as in the case of a man trapped when a car crashes into a pit.

How did Google Pixel save this guy’s life?

According to a 9to5 Google report, news exploded through the Reddit discussion forum when a man identified as Chuck Walker talked about how Google Phone saved his life in a car accident.

Walker, also known as @postnospam on Reddit, said the incident happened in late November while cruising with a bobcat loader on his way to Missouri. However, the vehicle stumbled into the pit and he continued to plunge towards it.

(Photo: postnospam from Reddit)

He was trapped in a skid loader and couldn’t find a way out of it. Walker also suffered seven rib fractures and four injuries in his central spine. At this point, he was unconscious for eight minutes.

However, Walker had his Google Pixel 4 XL acting as a lifesaver through a feature called car accident detection. He was unconscious at the time, but the device created a unique way to activate the alarm by calling 911.

After a while, Walker returned to his senses and tried to ask for help. I heard from earphones connected to Bluetooth that the coordinator was able to communicate with him. The person forwarded the message to the rescue team where Walker was found.

It took only a few minutes for the people of the Southern Pratt Fire Defense Area to come to the rescue to pull him out of the car.

Also read: Google Pixel 6: Price, release date, features, etc.

As a former rescue worker, Walker speculated that what he supported might not be so serious, but it still takes a long time for them to return to their normal shape, especially in the case of his fractures.

To be sure, the Pixel feature has helped Walker a lot. Without it, he would have been screaming for hours, given that the accident had happened on private land.

The same report also stated that Walker may have suffered from hypothermia, which is a steady decrease in body temperature. There are also issues that need to be addressed as the threat of fuel leaks can cause a fire.

How to turn on car accident detection on Google Pixel?

If you have a Pixel smartphone and want to enable this feature, please follow the steps below.

Go to safety app

Click Settings

Click Detect Car Accident to enable it.

Previously, this feature was only available on Pixel 4 smartphones, but now it also supports Pixel 3, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. According to a Reddit user named @ gshirodkar, this feature is under the safety app. For more information on microphone availability and location.

Walker is the type of person who doesn’t want to provide personal information when using a cell phone, so what happened could be a blessing in disguise to him. This feature really saved his life.

