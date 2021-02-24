Google expands pilot of health record search tool





After making a controversial collaboration with Google to build a tool for retrieving health records, Ascension is making it available to more clinicians with extended pilots. This tool, called Care Studio, is designed to capture patient health records in a central location, allowing doctors to search for specific terms to better view test results, medication and procedure orders, and progress notes. It can be easily displayed.

Ascension will first test the quality and safety of the data with a small group of clinicians and will now deploy a wide range of pilots of the tool in clinics in Nashville, Tennessee and Jacksonville, Florida. It is used in clinical practice and is accessible to approximately 250 clinicians.

Once we receive feedback from our pilot clinicians, we will continue to work with Google to enhance the usability and effectiveness of the tool and provide additional features. Eduardo Conrad, Executive Vice President of Ascensions for Strategy and Innovation, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. Once this quality assurance and improvement period is complete, our goal is to make this clinical search tool available to all caregivers.

The large non-profit healthcare system first began working with Google in 2018. When Google tried to compete with Amazon and Microsoft as cloud providers, it began deploying medical systems, including St. Louis-based Ascension, as a client.

However, the partnership included more than just a cloud storage service, it also included a quiet effort to develop tools for retrieving health records. The Wall Street Journal released news of the agreement in late 2019, reporting that at least 150 Google employees had access to patient data, causing inquiries from lawmakers and questions about patient privacy.

Since then, both Ascension and Google have repeatedly stated that data sharing is HIPAA compliant. This is because it was done through a Business Associate contract that allows data to be shared as long as the external company working with the healthcare provider meets certain requirements. For protected health information. Google emphasizes that this data is not used in the search advertising business and is stored separately.

Google Health used synthetic data, anonymized data, or data obtained for research purposes approved by the institution’s review board to design its search tools. A video demonstration shared on Tuesday shows simulated patient vitals from various health recording systems plotted together on the same graph and a list of all medications prescribed in inpatient and outpatient settings. is showing.

This tool may sound like a feature of an electronic medical record system, but Google isn’t thinking of replacing EHR. Conrado said it is an optional tool that complements existing EHR systems and provides a single interface for retrieving various previously siled data systems and streams.

This partnership is just one part of Google’s broader healthcare ambitions. Last year, Google Cloud signed a deal with insurance company Highmark, invested in telemedicine provider Amwell, and issued a broad statement on strategic technology collaboration. The company is also working with the Mayo Clinic to expand the partnership they want to use to build a factory for AI solutions.

