preREO welcomes Raul de la Riva as director of technology and innovation





Chicago, February 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –preREO is an online market that connects local real estate investors with lenders looking to sell their first mortgage or REO property in arrears today, Raul De La Rivahas has announced that it has joined the company as Technology Director. innovation. De La Riva was formerly Senior Director of Servicelink’s Auction Strategy and Director of Housing Operations and Support at Auction.com.

De La Riva has over 15 years of real estate and mortgage banking experience. Prior to joining preREO, De La Riva recently led the modernization of the auction experience at ServiceLink Auction (formerly Hudson & Marshall). De La Riva has also contributed to major business initiatives during the incubation period. His operational expertise has been leveraged many times during his tenure at Auction.com. This includes launching programs such as Occupied REO, CWCOT, Foreclosure Sales, CRE (Ten-X.com) and Retail C2C (Sold.com).

Jorge Newbury, CEO of preREO, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Raul to the team. He has been very successful in his efforts and is confident that he will bring that expertise to preREO and help us continue to improve. Platform. “

“We are honored to be able to join the preREO team to help strengthen the platform to improve the buyer experience. In this current market, the desire of both buyers and sellers of poor real estate is growing. Buyers are sitting in their current capital looking for new ones, and sellers are looking for additional disposal options to explore in the post-pandemic era. PreREO is ideal for both sides. We look forward to expanding the involvement of the general public and are excited to be part of it. In the innovative market of preREO, ”DeLa Riva concludes. I did.

About preREO

preREO provides access to local bad mortgages secured by vacant properties, along with expertise to help investors profit while returning to the community. For more information, please visit www.prereo.com.

Media Contact: StephanieFiero Phone: (773) 389-2082 Email: [email protected]

