The United States has a slim advantage over China in artificial intelligence, says former Google chairman





The chairman of the Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence is that the United States is only a year or two ahead of China in developing artificial intelligence, as Beijing is “relentlessly focused” on achieving broader high-tech dominance. Warned Congress.

Google’s former chairman Eric Schmidt, who testified Tuesday in front of the Senate Military Commission, said the United States had five to ten years against paced competitors in other high-tech areas like AI and quantum computing. He said he needed to maintain his advantage.

In a discussion of the Commission’s report, by March 1, he “understood competitive threats from China, including semiconductor manufacturing, directed energy, 5G technology, synthetic biology, AI, and machine learning. I’m worried that I haven’t done so. ” And Hypersonic.

“DoD treats software as a low priority,” Schmidt told the committee, arguing that he really needed to be at the top of the priority list. “We need to make car-like missiles,” he said. Quick and efficient from design to deployment without the tedious 70-year-old Pentagon acquisition process taking years.

According to Schmidt, he is “wasting money” by following purchase restrictions that are delayed by two years before the funds are allocated to start the “recording program” included in the budget submission. In that case, he said, the department does not have the flexibility to constantly change the software and will improve over time as the program reaches production.

Former Air Force General Herbert Carlisle, Chief Executive Officer of the National Defense Industrial Association, used the F-35 program as an example of what could go wrong with having different services and allies according to the project’s traditional practices. Using it, he states: “It should be changed every 3-4 years” and “You should be able to change the software” as often as you add fuel and change the lubricant.

It’s not easy to do under existing legislation, and panelists have agreed that the Pentagon is reluctant to use the “special powers” granted by Congress to avoid bottlenecks. ..

Still, the process has “too many levels to go through” to reach production and deployment, so most people in the chain “can stop it,” Carlyle said. Says.

Schmidt said the idea for the future was “to make sure that the success of the next technology is … not only for commercial activity but also for national security.”

He said the value of AI can be seen as “mostly spent on surveillance” and as routine as applying it to naval minesweeping, which does not always catch mines. It was. “AI and machine learning are particularly good,” Schmidt said. “We can achieve this much better technology than sailors.”

Regarding where China is in AI, Schmidt mentioned face recognition and health data aggregation, raising privacy concerns in the West, and China’s widespread use in accelerating e-commerce.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said he is looking to the future with “confidence and concern.” Among his greatest concerns are the weaknesses and vulnerabilities of the commercial and non-Pentagon digital infrastructure.

He specifically cited the malfunction of the water system as a result of the collapse of the Texas power grid and the harsh winter weather. Smith said this wasn’t an enemy cyberattack that “simply sent code” or launched malware aimed at destroying it, but the collapse of the grid had the same effect.

According to Smith, the oldest software and hardware tend to be in the government sector, making them extremely vulnerable to collapse and turmoil. He noted the placement of SolarWinds malware in thousands of private and government networks and emphasized the “need to strengthen the software supply chain.” The malware broke into the network as a regular patch to fix other issues and update the system.

By strengthening, he meant reporting the intrusion to a particular entity, which alerted the private sector and others in the government.

Looking at the vulnerabilities of key components in high tech, Schmidt and Smith said the United States is now heavily dependent on Taiwan for semiconductors, as is mainland China. South Korea and Thailand’s allies and Vietnam have stepped up semiconductor production, but the United States needs to start “re-supplying” the industry. This was an industry dominated by the United States until 20 years ago.

“The United States needs to be two generations ahead of China,” Schmidt added in this important manufacturing sector.

He said the United States has handed over 5G telecommunications leadership to the Chinese for years, which has had a major impact on global financial and government data security arrangements. Huawei, a Chinese company, sells this service from Asia to Africa and Europe and is considered the world leader in 5G deployment.

Schmidt said the AI ​​Commission’s report called for establishing 10 high-tech priorities for investment by the United States and its closest allies. Washington spent before the Soviet Union successfully launched the Sputnik satellite.

The advantage of the United States, especially in this competition with China, lies in its innovative private sector and strong university system. Smith called for further investment in the American education system to prepare students from kindergarten for lifelong learning of digital technology.

Schmidt and Smith recommended a review of the immigration system so that foreign students who want to stay in the United States and work in the technology sector can be confident about their status and family.

Regarding the distance some workers in the tech sector want to keep away from the Pentagon project, Smith said many of them “do not recognize the deep ethical traditions of the U.S. military,” which is their own ethics. I mentioned how they are in sync.

“Americans are moving further away from the military,” Carlisle said, since the draft ended in the 1970s. “It doesn’t mean they don’t like the military, they just don’t know.”

Panelists agreed that they needed to work with their allies on high-tech road rules that emphasized concerns such as democratic values ​​and privacy. They wanted to clarify the red lines that should not intersect when in use.

Schmidt said he was plagued by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement a few days ago that he was “enthusiastically a sinophile” on trade and economic agreements that would increase his dependence on China.

