Mock driver of police officer Cali who borrowed McLaren for a race and crashed on the highway





There must be a special place in hell for inexperienced men and women to rent expensive, high-performance cars, engage in Shenanigans that endanger the lives of others, and perhaps destroy those rentals. There is none.

If such a special place exists, the road there is paved with sneaky remarks and burns from law enforcement agencies. Of course, on social media, there is all the action. At the signal of the California Highway Patrol, he ridiculed a man who rented McLaren in Oregon so he could race on the highway with Lamborghini.

Spoiler Note: Rambo seems to have won.

CHP posted a photo of a badly damaged McLaren, and it doesn’t provide details about exactly what went down, but you can say it was pretty bad. McLaren is in very bad shape and with all that in mind, the driver should consider himself lucky that he wasn’t injured. Or that he didn’t hurt anyone else.

“When I rent a McLaren 570 and decide to race against Lamborghini on US-101, it crashes. Consider buying rental insurance next time! Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. “I didn’t,” CHP said in an accompanying tweet. Bonus points for a solid emoji game.

In addition to the fact that the car in question is a McLaren 720S, the part about not getting rental insurance is clearly a joke. The photo also shows the Lamborghini at a distance, but the person standing in front of it obstructs the view and I do not know if it was damaged.

CHP has confirmed that CBS Los Angeles was not actually injured in the accident. The crash is believed to have occurred at the Cahuenga Pass around Universal City. Police have yet to reveal what accusations have been made against the driver, but cannot fine for excessive cheekyness and recklessness.

When I rent a McLaren 570Î and decide to race against a Lamborghini on US-101, it crashes! Consider taking out rental insurance next time! Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/lJ5IO3Adub

— CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) February 22, 2021

— CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) February 22, 2021





