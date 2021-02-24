Sixth Wave of Advertising Technology: Privacy





Data Driven Thinking is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas about the digital revolution in the media.

Today’s column is written by Eric Picard, Chief Product Officer of Yieldmo.

There is a revolution going on in digital media, driven primarily by a new focus on privacy. Key players at the core of the digital ecosystem have determined that privacy is a core value and have made fundamental changes that interfere with many standard practices. This change, as we know it, disrupts the industry and provides a great opportunity for anyone in the right position to take advantage of it.

Let’s work from where we went to where we are and talk about where we are going next.

Wave 1: Introduction (1996-1998)

The first wave of advertising technology was to establish a scalable way to run a digital advertising business. Someone needed to understand how to sell ads, implement and run the campaign, track delivery, and charge customers before running the campaign. We saw the rise of ad servers, the creation of sales and ad operations tools and workflows, and the invention of buy-side ad serving. And we saw significant growth.

Wave 2: Formatting, Targeting, Tracking, Attribution 1.0 (1999-2001)

After organizing the basics, I saw innovative works in rich media ad formats (interactive ads, video, audio, visual effects, on-page, extended ads, etc.). My first startup, Bluestreak, has developed many of these formats. Throughout the industry, we’ve seen significant innovation in advertising targeting. (User behavior has been tracked and converted into a sellable audience segment.) And a new attribution discipline has emerged to measure what happened after the user viewed or clicked on an ad. did.

Wave 3: Revenant Monetization, Multi-Touch Attribution, Yield Optimization (2002-2006)

When the “dot-com” bubble burst in 2001, the average CPM for display ad inventory dropped from about $ 25 to about $ 0.50 over the course of the year. All peripheral advertising tech companies that were charging rich media and targeting extras began to struggle until they realized that they could ultimately sell directly to publishers as a way to make money. Seeking revenue at any cost, and when a huge number of clever salespeople were fired, they realized that someone could use the secondary and tertiary advertising markets to monetize all their impressions at a price. It was. This model was, in a sense, a mistake as it further devalued inventories that were already under price pressure. It took a long time for this wave to end, but in a way it’s not over yet.

On the buyer side, advertisers are beginning to realize that Last Touch Attribution is obscuring the real impetus for conversions and falsely rewarding some channels, especially paid searches. Unfortunately, some advertisers are still using the last touch model.

Wave 4: The Rise of Programmatic (2007-2014)

A few really smart people have noticed that the rest of the market is evolving as well as the commodity and securities markets. And they started building an auction-based exchange that sells inventory in much the same way that paid searches were sold.

This wave was incredibly powerful and supercharged the industry. As seen in the evolution of securities electronic exchanges, the market has moved from daisy chain tag-based auctions to real-time bidding (RTB). This extensible infrastructure has also provided an opportunity for malicious actors to fraudulently sell fake ads and trick billion-dollar advertisers and publishers into making money over the years. In addition, huge investments in data infrastructure have put them under surveillance in many ways, allowing almost any company to track people’s behavior across the Internet and build targeting segments that can be purchased as ads. ..

Wave 5: Privileged Programmatic and Fraud Cleanup (2015-2020)

As it matured, programmatic advertising continued to follow in the footsteps of the stock exchange. The largest ad buyers and sellers have begun to recreate privileged relationships within the new RTB infrastructure. Examples are first look mechanisms such as PMP, header bidding and pre-bidding. It’s now possible to fully reproduce all the ways ads have been sold on the RTB infrastructure (although it will take some time), but in the end it will be much more scalable and automated. It will be a business method.

Similarly, a large-scale hidden problem of fraud was revealed and steps were taken to eradicate it. With industry efforts like Ads.txt and Sellers.json, as well as brand new companies and technologies for fraud detection and prevention, the industry is on the path to resolving this crisis. Result: Large-scale maturation of the ecosystem.

Wave 6: Privacy-Centric Advertising, New Format Innovations, Supply Chain Optimization

On the other hand, the surveillance conditions we have found have led to a great backlash against third-party tracking that is once again disrupting the ecosystem.

Over the past few years, we have seen key initiatives by the technology industry to establish and implement new privacy controls across all media. This trend is accelerating and expanding, and many of the mechanisms that have been taken for granted in online advertising have been considered insecure and are being phased out. Many companies in this area are doubling their commitment to these older tracking approaches and are looking for ways to perpetuate them. Risk the prediction that this will not work.

The days are nearing when non-consumer companies can track their behavior and sell their data over the Internet. This evolution strengthens companies with direct (ie first-party) consumer relationships, such as advertisers and publishers. We also support the largest existing companies like Facebook and Google, which have huge amounts of first-party data.

Technology providers need to find ways to evolve their products to support the direct consumer relationships that advertisers and publishers have. This often means either a completely new approach or a series of innovations in how technology is integrated with your infrastructure. The great thing about destruction is that it leads to new innovations.

As the value of third-party data and tracking infrastructure is declining, new ways to increase the value of advertising opportunities come to the fore. Formatting innovation has revived as a way to increase the value of inventory without violating privacy protection. And the next wave of supply cleanup after the fight against fraud ensures that the supply chain is clean and optimized, and that there are no low-value suppliers.

Supply chain optimization has emerged as a priority area since around 2014, but is now becoming mainstream. The first round of supply chain optimization was ugly with brute force, but now intelligent and powerful supply chain optimization is entering the market, as well as industry initiatives such as Sellers.json. .. These new technologies, initiatives and approaches significantly drive advertiser value and publisher revenue.

