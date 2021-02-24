Biden orders supply chain reviews for four industries





Obviously, we are considering the risks posed by dependence on competitors, but that is just one of a series of risks we are considering, officials said.

The order also directs an annual review of six sectors: defense, public health, information technology, transportation, energy and food production.

These reviews model the processes that the Pentagon uses to regularly evaluate and strengthen the Pentagon’s industrial base.

Remedies unclear: If risks are identified in the supply chain of critical sectors, the government aims to encourage those companies to return their suppliers from countries such as China to the continental United States or allies.

The elastic supply chain is not the same as all products manufactured in the United States, a second official said. That is not our intention here.

Strict instructions on the transfer of businesses from the White House to the United States run the risk of offending allies such as Canada and the European Union. To supply to the US government.

But it’s still unclear how the White House will produce businesses. When the risk is severe, the Biden administration can use the Cold War emergency law, the Defense Production Act, to force companies to produce certain goods domestically. Alternatively, the president can work with Congress to create incentives and worker training programs to relocate suppliers to the United States or allies.

So far, the White House hasn’t removed anything from the table, the first official said, and strategies to modify the supply chain will depend on identified weaknesses.

Many shortages: Automakers across the United States are ordering because the global shortage of semiconductors in all computer chips, from mobile phones to SUVs, has forced them to stop car production for weeks. Is coming.

The risks to the battery supply chain are also clear. Ford and Volkswagen recently told U.S. trade authorities that if battery supplier SK Innovation, a Korean company, is blacklisted for intellectual property theft, it will have to postpone production of its new electric vehicle line. .. The International Trade Commission then blocked these batteries from entering the United States, but gave automakers a grace period to find new suppliers.

Both of these situations followed a widespread shortage of masks and other medical protective equipment early in the pandemic, affecting hospitals and the average consumer alike. The White House says it aims to come before these issues next time.

A senior government official said he intended to break out of the business of responding to supply chain crises in the event of a supply chain crisis and enter the business ahead of future supply chain problems.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos