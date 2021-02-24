This week’s changes are a win for Facebook, Google and the Australian government, but what was lost along the way? -Technology News, Firstpost





Conversation February 24, 2021 16:09:58 IST

After nearly a year of heated debate about the News Media Negotiations Act, it is unlikely that Australia will soon enact a new law that will apply to the platforms it intends to govern. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t doing the job.

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it would restore news for Australian users and enter into a commercial agreement with a local publisher, with some final adjustments to the bill expected. Yesterday, I signed my first contract with Seven West Media.

Google has already dealt with News Corporation, Nine Fairfax, Seven West Media, Guardian, and the local news company ACM, returning to the original threat of pulling Google search from Australia.

Meanwhile, Facebook threatened to stop providing Australians with access to the news (and blocked domestic violence helplines, children’s cancer charities, and the Royal Australasian Medical School).

In return, the federal government has said it will suspend all advertising campaigns on the platform. Interestingly, this move most likely supported the outcome of recent negotiations with Facebook.

Fix

Other than the opportunity to resell the ad to the Commonwealth, the changes made to the code were minor, but significant. The purpose of the code was to balance the negotiating imbalance between the Big Tech platform and the news media business.

In essence, it provides a mechanism for forcing a deal when commercial outcomes are voluntarily unattainable. This code is mandatory because the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) believed that the platform would not reach commercial offers, not to mention commercial reconciliation.

As Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg said, four changes have been made to meet Facebook’s needs.

Before a digital platform is designated and subject to code, the minister must first consider whether it has reached a commercial agreement with the news media business. The government must give at least one month of designated notification to the target platform. The code does not trigger non-discrimination clauses (created as an avoidance mechanism) with respect to the amount of compensation or commercial outcomes that occur in the course of normal business practices. Arbitration of the final offer is a last resort and must be preceded. This must continue within two months, subject to good faith mediation. Big change?

The above amendments made by the government are not significant in that they change the scope of the news media negotiation code. However, it does contain some important explanations of how the code works.

Both Google and Facebook were very concerned that the final offer arbitration approach would have a negative impact on them. In this case, if the deal is unsuccessful, both the platform and media businesses will have to offer the offer and let the arbitrator choose between them.

Google and Facebook initially insisted on commercial arbitration in which the arbitrators acted more discretionarily. Commercial arbitration tends to favor the party with the most information or bargaining power.

The compromise of requiring good faith mediation prior to compulsory arbitration (commercial or final offer arbitration) is a classic dispute resolution approach.

Win, lose

The news media negotiation code has been changed as a compromise, but it has not lost its original intentions. The process of negotiating code changes has revealed the personal value of Facebook, Google, and similar parties that may be affected by the code.

Exposure Drafts, Bill Introductory, Senate Committee, Facebook Tort: All of these acted to identify the financial results of Google, Facebook, and Australian news publishers.

This process is classic, but a painful exchange of information that would otherwise have taken place near each player’s chest.

For Google, it has shown that Google search must remain untouched, even if this means forking millions in a matter of days. For Facebook, fast-changing social media offerings (such as trying to remove news in Australia) have proven to be impossible without major problems.

Today, many members have deleted their Facebook page.

It seems that the battle between Facebook and the federal government has been collateral damage.

It’s not exorbitant that time-critical information is rejected by vulnerable and at-risk communities. pic.twitter.com/vuSoPPKKg1

VCOSS (@VCOSS) February 17, 2021

It may be premature to determine whether Facebook’s approach to endangering lobbying has benefited or disadvantaged. The platform’s first interaction with the new UK Digital Markets Unit, a regulatory system for large tech companies, could shed some light.

And finally, the ACCC can claim that it was correct in the first recommendation. After a long drought, money will soon flow into public journalism.

Who pays?

The intent of the News Media Negotiation Code was to create an environment for commercial transactions between the Australian platform and the news media business.

Currently, under several deals, Google and Facebook will pay Australian news media companies tens of millions of dollars each year for locally created content.

There is no clear standard offer by the platform yet, but there is also reasonable expectation that local news companies will receive funding in exchange for local news.

This development does not change the inevitable shift of the news business model to a predominantly digital environment. But it balances value proposition between news production and news curation.

He also revealed to Facebook, Google, and news media companies that they coexist and operate. What is the status of this relationship? Well, it’s complicated.

UNSW, Associate Professor of Regulation and Governance, Rob Nicholls

This article has been republished from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos