Contracts, size, funding: why European start-ups need businesses





This article is part of Scale Up Europe, an initiative by more than 150 innovators who brainstorm how Europe takes startups to the next level. To build a debate, Sifted is exploring the most pressing strategic questions in the region in a series of stories.

It is a well-known fact that Europe has steadily lagging behind the United States and China in the last two decades in the competition to create world technology leaders.

The region is trying to fix some of the issues by creating startups that can become tomorrow’s champions and creating the next wave of innovation (see Scale Up Europe Deep on this subject for more details). See related articles on tech discussions).

We have made great efforts to attract, maintain and distribute investment in startups.

But it doesn’t make sense for Europe to lead a technology-only development strategy, and the focus of startups alone doesn’t apply either. At some point, start-ups and companies need to work together for Europe to leverage innovation for economic growth.

This is mainly due to the fact that Europe still relies heavily on old industries. Oil companies, car makers, banks, industrial conglomerates and food and drink still make up the majority of the local economy.

Technology companies make up only about 6% of France’s leading equity market index, CAC 40. This percentage has almost doubled in recent years due to the emergence of companies such as call center management software provider teleperformance and payment group Worldline, but most compared to the weight tech companies have in the US index. There is none.

By comparison, about 27% of the S & P 500 is technology related.

In the last few decades, European champions have kicked off the global podium. Companies like nationwide telecommunications brands from mobile phone pioneers Nokia and Orange to Deutsche Telekom see newcomers like Google and Facebook devour their value propositions and grab their profits. I have come.

Some argue that even the flag bearers of European technology are old. France’s largest publicly traded technology company, Dassault Systemses, dates back to 1981, almost 20 years before Google was founded. SAP, the German enterprise management software company, Europe’s largest high-tech stock, was founded in 1972.

Birth of a new leader is part of the solution. It is also important for the continent to let well-established companies transform and compete in an increasingly technologically demanding environment.

That problem helps startups deal with it. Similarly, startups can benefit from collaboration with businesses if they can attract more businesses, expand breakthrough technologies, and find backers with deeper pockets.

problem

In recent years, there has been a growing tendency for large companies to run accelerators, open innovation programs, and corporate venture capital. Dozens of European companies, from LVMH to BP or Unicredit, have established such a structure.

All iconic household names such as Daimler, Nestle and Siemens have a full-fledged corporate innovation strategy.

This is important for such a well-established company that produces large amounts of data in factories, shops and cities from Munich to Paris and Stockholm.

Siemens, Daimler and Nestlé are still the largest employers in the region, occupying hundreds of thousands of jobs. Together, they employ just under 1,000,000 full-time workers.

It also dominates the European equity market, with a market capitalization of $ 521 billion.

All of these are resources that startups can use as a foothold, at least in theory.

European companies can buy products and services from smaller partners, share data through R & D contracts, and bring them in-house for large-scale deployments to spread breakthrough technology. An ideal candidate.

But so far, there is no doubt that this kind of collaboration was too often deadlocked at the wishful thinking stage and was not important enough across Europe.

For one thing, incumbents in Europe just don’t buy many startups.

That is, selling European startups are usually hijacked by giants in the United States and China, effectively leveraging the synergies of innovation and the ability to create jobs and flood the economy away from Europe in the hands of others. Promote.

And too often, when tech leaders come out of Europe, they leave home and look for a list of stock markets. For example, both Spotify and Criteo are seeking listings on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in the United States.

In addition, R & D spending by European companies is less biased towards technology and software, but more towards automotive and pharmaceuticals than US companies.

There is room for more technology transfer between start-ups and large companies. The transfer of breakthrough innovations through deep-tech startups for larger scale deployments in established companies is particularly promising.

What is at stake

The digital transformation of the European economy is at stake.

Europe will face challenges in its ability to bring older generation giants into the world of connected industry, artificial intelligence-fueled development, and cybersecurity challenges.

It’s clear that the region can’t afford to exclude well-established companies from their technology ambitions. Otherwise, there is a risk that the economy will lag further behind in global competition. At the same time, dinosaurs do not survive and Europe cannot afford to accept externalities such as job destruction as it waits for a new generation of tech companies to get the baton.

It is imperative that start-ups and companies work together and eventually merge within Europe. But upgrading older companies is only part of why collaboration is so important. For start-ups, this is an opportunity to grow by working with business partners to expand their business and increase exits through acquisitions.

Impact target

As part of the Scale-up Europe Initiative, participants will be responsible for developing an action plan aimed at accelerating collaboration between European start-ups and well-established companies.

This includes emphasizing how well-established and start-ups can do more, such as communication, commercial collaboration, and collaborative innovation.

There are also goals focused on creating more specific exit opportunities, such as encouraging European companies to engage in more M & A activities.

The main theme of the discussion

Below are some of the themes that participants will discuss.

Forms and Opportunities of Collaboration: How to better understand the collaboration model of companies and startups, learn from global best practices, and drive new projects and business opportunities. Overcome Cultural Conflicts: How to achieve a balanced and productive start-up and power split between businesses. Accelerate acquisitions: A way to better integrate startup acquisitions and get the most out of mergers and acquisitions without changing the innovative DNA. Technology Transfer: How fast breakthrough technology can be scaled through collaboration with start-ups. Data: How to make more data available to partners and across the industry and better utilize the pile of data generated by older European economic players. Accelerator Covid-19: Can collaboration be a means of recovery from the Covid-19 crisis?

What is Scale-up Europe?

Scale-Up Europe brings together a carefully selected group of more than 150 leading European technology founders, investors, researchers, corporate CEOs and government officials to meet the same goals. sovereignty.

Launched by President Emmanuel Macron, the Scale-up Europe Initiative focuses on four key drivers: talent, investment, start-up collaboration, and deep tech.

The founding members will begin a collective discussion on these themes on March 4, and will continue the discussion for the next few months through workshops and open consultations. The technology community will work together to define practical strategies and roadmaps to be presented to European heads of state later this year to take the technology ecosystem to the next level.

Ecosystem partners for this initiative include Sifted, as well as La French Tech, Viva Technology, Hello Tomorrow and Station F.

