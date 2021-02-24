Oppo’s wireless charging concept gives you the freedom to move while charging your phone





Key Point SMWC Shanghai 2021 Venue Participants Can See Prototype Working at Oppos Booth The Technology Behind Oppo’s Wireless Air Charging Uses Magnetic Resonance In its current state, the system is about Limited to a range 4 inches away

A few weeks after Xiaomi unveiled its innovative wireless technology, the Mi Air Charge, Oppo debuted its own version of this futuristic technology. At MWC Shanghai 2021 on Tuesday, Oppo teased a wireless charging solution, properly called “wireless air charging,” along with the first devices to support it.

Android OEM in China also introduced the concept of X2021 rollable smartphone as an official video demonstration. According to Engadget, venue attendees will be able to see a working prototype at the Oppos booth. Based on the clip and the actual hands-on test, the handset can be charged wirelessly both on and off the surface.

To ensure that journalists and viewers work in different orientations, the unit is lifted from the wireless charger and carefully tilted to different angles. Throughout the series of movements, the visual cues on the smartphone display indicate that it is charging. Oppo reveals that the technology behind wireless air charging incorporates magnetic resonance.

In its current state, the system is limited to a range of about 4 inches from the wireless charger and can deliver up to 7.5W of power. The proposed remote charging feature can theoretically charge compatible devices faster, but it has a narrower range of service compared to Xiaomi’s Mi Air Charge.

Details posted on Xiaomis’ official blog claim that multiple devices within a few meters of radius can be charged at the same time. In addition, physical obstacles do not interfere with the process or reduce charging efficiency. Unlike Oppos Wireless Air Charging’s magnetic resonance technology, Mi Air Charge uses millimeter-wide waves instead.

A report from Engadget quickly pointed out that the wireless charging standards mentioned above have been available for almost a decade. In fact, the AirFuel Alliance is a global coalition of companies, campaigning for large-scale adoption by major consumer electronics manufacturers.

Nonetheless, the tech industry seems to be collectively hesitant about its ubiquitous integration for several undefined reasons. To date, the Qi Inductive Charging Standard has been a popular option for wireless charging.

In addition to wireless air charging, Oppo also welcomed new partners who will soon integrate the VOOC fast charging platform with their products. FAW Volkswagen is reported to add this compatibility to vehicles produced at its Chinese facility.

Meanwhile, mobile accessory brand Anker also uses Oppos VOOC tech for its products. MWC Shanghai 2021 is the first major technology expo that can be attended directly during a pandemic.

Oppo X 2021 Rollable Concept Smartphone used to demonstrate the brand’s true wireless charging technology Photo: Oppo

