ICENI Center Adopts Innovus Medical Surgical Training System-Med-Tech Innovation





Famous for its surgical training and R & D, the ICENI Center employs the Innovus Medicals LapAR and bozzini training system.

The ICENI Center facility provides training on career paths from FY1 to senior consultants in parts of the UK, today’s undergraduates and clinicians who want to become future NHS employees. With the introduction of the latest high fidelity laparoscopy and hysteroscopy simulators manufactured and designed by Innovas, the center will provide trainees with the latest hands-on practical laparoscopy and hysteroscopic training.

The LapAR system allows trainees to benefit from AR technology. This allows trainees to immerse themselves in real-world simulations and practice complete surgery while being tracked and recorded by LapAR technology.

As part of the deal, the center has acquired a number of LapAR takeaway models. As a result, the distance learning capabilities of the LapAR cloud-based software platform will enable the center to provide trainees with the ability to train from home. The current COVID-19 pandemic.

Greg Wynn, FRCS Chief Clinical Director, ICENI Center, Colchester, said: We are excited to start using the new Innovus Augmented Reality Simulation Equipment here at the ICENI Center in Colchester. Simulation of technical skills has always played an important role in the clinician’s training path, but being able to objectively measure performance is very important. By incorporating motion tracking software into the laparoscopic box trainer, you will be able to measure not only basic skill exercises, but also the technical performance of various anatomical models related to clinical practice. This means that learners can map progress to defined goals to improve compliance. One of the great features of this device is that trainees can take out the box and upload data remotely to the trainer portal while practicing in the most comfortable environment. By organizing your simulations in this way, you can complete even more training time. This is a valuable addition to the simulation suite.

In addition to the latest high fidelity laparoscopy simulations, the center will purchase a bozzini hysteroscopy simulator by Innovus Medical used for basic hands-on skill training within hysteroscopy, including tasks such as adhesion dissolution and polypectomy. is included. The Bozini system also allows trainees to master valuable camera and basic equipment handling skills.

Bozini uses a wet lab model that allows a variety of energies and other medical devices to be used in life-like training experiences, such as endometrial ablation, polypectomy, and myomectomy, for high fidelity. We offer hysteroscopy training.

Dr. Elliot Street, co-founder and CEO of Inovus Medical, said: The ICENI Center is widely accepted as one of the world’s leading pioneers in minimally invasive surgical training and is pleased to choose to adopt a range of technologies to prove its leadership position in the future. I will. In this area. This is the beginning of our belief that it will be an exciting and long-term partnership between the ICENI Center and Innovus Medical. We aim to provide the perfect training solution for modern surgical trainees.

