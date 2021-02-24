



With the Carniball promotion coming soon to the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, we’ll look at the nationalities of the players we can expect to headline the event.

What is the country of Carniball?

The Carniball promotion celebrates eight festivals from eight different countries and is one of FIFA’s most anticipated events.

The FIFA Carniball Promotion celebrates festivals in the following countries:

Brazil France Belgium Italy Argentina United States Spain

With players from these eight countries appearing, it is expected that there will be some endgame-level cards that will remain on the power curve for the rest of the FIFA calendar.

Colorful Cards: FIFA 19 promotion brings the most vibrant card design we’ve ever seen at FUT

The design of the FIFA 19 Carniball Card is one of the most vibrant FIFA ever seen, and there are high expectations for this year’s event.

Who participates in the promotion of the FIFA 21 Carniball?

The carniball card has not yet been officially confirmed, but EA can predict who will choose the promotional headline.

As mentioned earlier, the Carniball event celebrates eight countries, including Brazil.

One of the most acclaimed Brazilian players not included in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s major promotions to date is PSG’s Neymar Jr.

Brazilian talent: Neymar Jr. to appear at this year’s Carniball event

Neymar’s Krabs ball card could be one of the most powerful attackers on the Ultimate Team. His base card has maintained its power curve across FIFA so far, with informal versions selling for over 2 million coins on PlayStation and PC.

