How does adtech address the changing privacy of Google and Apple?





Many questions. Abundance of potential answers. And there is no clear path. That’s the current future of advertising technology, as far as privacy is concerned.

Between Google’s phasing out of third-party cookies and Apple’s iOS 14 privacy update, ad tech companies have a lot of plates and the necessary tweaks are imminent. Both changes require organizations to rethink ad tracking practices in a way that balances consumer privacy and performance.

According to Alex Cone, Senior Director of Product Management at IAB Tech Lab, this is not as easy as it sounds. As an industry, Korn says we need to do more to provide users with true transparency and, more importantly, to truly control how data is used. Obviously, it takes different shapes in different places. Norms, market conditions and laws vary everywhere. Mr. Korn also said that the IAB Tech Lab has been involved with hundreds of members regarding ad tech privacy since the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation came into force in 2018.

Expanding user control and transparency is part of the puzzle, but the other is developing a way to ensure that these controls and transparency are up and running. “We will build a technically demonstrable accountability system that continually demonstrates and demonstrates that these transparency and control signals are compliant.”

Google changes game with Apple

It’s been over a year since Google announced plans to stop using third-party cookies by early 2022. The implications of deleting cookies are very simple: advertisers lose the long-used tool for tracking users. Create multiple websites and serve ads at each stop.

“All this is just part of the trend away from commonly available third-party persistent identifiers,” said Bennett Cyphers, a staff technician at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “It’s the oldest and most mature technology, and I think it’s the first to be seen on the web because it’s the most continuous focus on privacy issues with technology on the web. It pushed Google. It’s just a variety of factors. This decision to leave them all behind and invent a new system. “

On the mobile side, iOS 14 changes and Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework will be rolled out in the coming months. Developers must obtain opt-in consent before serving targeted ads through Apple’s Identifier for Advertisers. Users will be prompted once for tracking settings and can autonomously manage permissions for individual apps.

The changes made by Google and Apple may not correlate immediately on the surface, but Davis & Gilbert partners Gary Kibel, CIPP / US, say they are certainly tied to each other.

“They’re really holding hands because everyone is doing cross-device tracking these days,” Kibel said. “We are tracking from the cookie-based web to mobile space. Losing one will affect the equation. Losing both will result in the loss of retargeting capabilities without a new solution.”

Cone believes it is in good faith behind efforts by Google, Apple and other platforms to enhance privacy, but the lack of consensus and unity on how to comply with privacy standards has made companies ” “Promoting privacy independently” has created a “fragmented user experience.”

“On the iOS side, some companies are building conversion and click tracking solutions that are very different from the solutions on the web. Nothing is more tricky than other solutions, but they’re all incredible. It’s frustrating.” Said. “Apple is on the market and says it’s the best in terms of privacy. What they’re saying is sympathetic to people, but the fact that they think their experience is the best. Ignoring. Users will have different experiences. “

Transition to first-party addiction?

A common response to how to face the “cookie conundrum” is simply to shift the focus to first-party data. Sounds easy enough to get direct data and insights collected from the corporate audience. What is forgotten is how far some companies have expanded their data and others have not.

“The term first-party data has reached and exceeded its limits with these huge technological monopolies,” Ciphers said. “Google calls first-party data data collected from Android, Chrome, Search, YouTube, etc. I use Google products, like 90% of when I’m using something on the internet. Or service. “

This is where the lack of uniformity or the solution of the silver bullet turns out to be difficult.

Big tech companies can use their data very easily, but many small businesses seek alternatives or collate large amounts of data. Maropost’s Chief Privacy Officer Dennis Dayman, CIPP / E, CIPP / US, CIPT, and FIP expect the latter scenario to be a trend at first.

“You’ll see some of these bigger brands grow,” Daman said. “There are 35 or 40 different brands like L’Oral. I think these types of businesses continue to buy some of these little brands that are very popular demographically. We think they will be bigger and bigger, for privacy, but because we realize how powerful it is to create our own ecosystem and use existing data. “

According to Kibel, migrating to own data across the industry can be disastrous for small businesses.

“It’s lost in this privacy debate because of the idea of ​​protecting and supporting consumers, but you’re helping big companies, not small businesses,” Kibel said. “For small businesses, you need to retarget, buy segments, access these platforms, track users, and serve these targeted ads to the right users. First-party data Anyone who doesn’t work well and agrees to the ads to get there will only reduce the audience. These trends make it harder for little guys to compete. “

Dayman outlined potential SME scenarios that facilitate partnerships driven by data sharing. Dayman works under “some form of model clause” and instead of industry leaders preying on competitors or immersing themselves in other industries, small groups of companies come together to “specific industries.” It is envisioned to develop a “garden surrounded by walls around”.

Other tracking options

First-party solutions such as those announced by Verizon Media and Nielsen are just one of a series of options that have emerged in recent years.

With the common goal of enhancing consumer privacy in mind, many new ad tracking options avoid the use of personally identifiable data. However, some companies are adopting their own data approach. Owned by The Trade Desk and Experian, Tapad is one of a group of partners working with cookie-free identification solutions that essentially enable data sharing between different brands. Second, there are outliers like Clickagy that have standalone alternatives that focus on real-time behavioral data.

“It’s like everyone has come up with it,” Kibel said. “The beauty of today’s third-party cookie world is that data can be combined, collated, and exchanged among everyone. If everyone has a siled solution, then a variety of solutions. You can retarget in the world of. It doesn’t solve the problem. “

Despite Google’s efforts to replace its own standards, there are still many unknowns. The company claims that there are many alternative solutions in development. More recently, Google has tried a federation learning cohort scheme that uses the privacy sandbox to group people based on common browsing behavior through machine learning. According to Google, the results of the FLoC sandbox test show that cookies are 95% effective, and no data on the test is disclosed.

“They just say,’Believe us, it’s really good,'” Kibel said. “What should we say to it? They say this is 90% effective and doesn’t show any data to give insights. When they deploy it, it uses it. It’s like crossing your fingers There’s no way to know if it’s really good. “

IAB “Project ReArc”

Cone is confident that there will never be a “one-to-one replacement” of cookies, and Apple’s access to IDFA will be significantly modified by changes based on the consent of iOS 14. These factors make IAB Tech Lab’s “Project ReArc” an important initiative.

The lab announced in February 2020 that it aims to investigate the re-establishment of ways online advertisers can use data in targeted advertising throughout the project. ReArc’s vision was to address both privacy restrictions and the disappearance of cookies through the launch of Universal Login, which consumers can use to manage their privacy settings and allow targeted advertising.

According to Korn, ReArc is divided into addressability and accountability working groups, and a third group on global privacy that is not directly branded under ReArc is “to expand the privacy signaling footprint. I’m focusing. “

“We confirmed in April 2020 that people were in agreement about the issues we are trying to solve, why they are being addressed, and what the constraints are, then these groups “We kicked off in earnest,” said Korn, who said the proposal was considered last fall. “We are now within a few weeks of some draft standards and guidelines being ready for public comment.”

It is not clear when these public comment periods will officially begin, but Korn has indicated that further announcements may be made “in the not too distant future.” He also elaborated on how ReArc evolved from the concept of the silver bullet to the current multi-option proposal.

“This is a portfolio of solutions and a combination of things that we really want to get strong feedback on,” said Korn. “This is a difficult topic and a huge mess. Many people stuck with some things that were missing or announced from the process. They are fragments, but it sustains our industry. I think it’s a portfolio to make it possible. From now on, create an accountable user-centered addressability form. “

Is it another way?

Aside from technical fixes, Cyphers was able to see the ad tech industry adjust privacy through more awareness related to regulation and competition. Specifically, regulations point out that Ciphers may be “difficult to do right”, but that’s not impossible.

“I think there are many good languages ​​in the GDPR, but we need to do it the right way,” says Ciphers. “I think it’s changing over time. Companies are starting to see decisions that put cookie banners at the bottom of the text wall, select six different checkboxes, and can’t count them as consent. More is about to begin. Enforcement about what is a compulsory pattern and when consent really makes sense. “

Ciphers admits that regulations don’t work for big tech companies that “at least, by law, don’t share data with marketers.” These companies have accumulated enough data from their subsidiaries to work inside their walls.

“Chopping these giant conglomerates may help privacy law work better,” Ciphers said. “If Facebook’s advertising business is separate from the publishing and social networking businesses, we need to share data with each other in the same way that companies like the New York Times share with advertisers.”

Photo by Stephen Phillips-Unsplash’s Hostreviews.co.uk

