Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc.Algeness was named Top Finalist of the Leading Terra2 Solutions Skin Health Innovation Competition





Brookline, Mass., February 24, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc., a leader in aesthetic gel implant technology. (AAT) announced that AAT and our flagship product, Algeness, have been selected as one. He is a top two finalist in the recent Terra 2 Solutions Skin Health Innovation Competition and ranked second as the top aesthetic innovation in this prestigious global event.

As part of its commitment to investing in and supporting growth in innovative skin health contests, Gore Range Capital has partnered with global think tank Terra2 Solutions and dermatology education leader DermX Media Group to partner with Terra2 Solutions Skin. Hosted Health Innovation. competition. The final of the contest was virtually held this year at the recent 18th Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference-Hawaii (WC21), which attracted 3,700 participants.

Doug Abel, CEO of AAT, commented: “We are very honored to have Algeness invited to this prestigious contest. At first, we are pleased to be selected as one of the top four semi-finalists to announce at WC21. We are also a leader in the industry. Top 2 selected by a group of evaluated physicians. This remarkable recognition from potential customers and investors highlights the unique benefits of Algeness technology as a differentiator in the global dermal filler market. doing.”

Participating companies are invited to give presentations to a panel of judges and providers of experts in clinical dermatology, cosmetology, and other skin health aspects, and executive leaders of pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and IT companies. I did. Four semi-finalists, including AAT, presented a pitch video to the entire audience during the meeting, and two finalists, AAT and Mindera Corporation, were given the opportunity to present a live pitch, with questions from the jury. Continued.

“The dermal filler market is one of the most attractive segments of healthcare. AdvancedAesthetic Technologies has the know-how, assets and capabilities needed to bring innovative and differentiated products to this market. The recent Terra2 Solutions Dermal Health Competition has approved AAT. Algenessa is the finalist of the world’s most innovative technology in medical skin health, “said Gore Range partner and former global CEO of Galderma Laboratories. Humberto Antunes, founder of Terra 2 Solutions, said.

According to Valerie Callender, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at the Calendar Dermatology and Cosmetic Center in Glendale, Maryland, who was one of the judges of the Terra2Solutions competition, “The unique attributes of the presented Algeness are important. Provides additional. Meet the needs of products for the skin filler market that offer differentiated features to achieve the definition of facial shape and contour and the potential for an outstanding safety profile. . “

Algeness is a patented family of 100% natural, fully absorbable, injectable gel implant dermal fillers that result in safety, skin rejuvenation, and a natural appearance both at rest and in facial movement. It offers advantages in terms of points. Typical clinical benefits include minimal swelling at the time of injection and immediate visible results. Algeness holds the CE mark and is currently distributed in more than 30 countries around the world. AAT has begun efforts to obtain US FDA approval.

About Terra2 Solution Skin Health Innovation Competition

The Terra2 Solution Skin Health Innovation Competition introduces companies developing new treatments, diagnostics and technologies to improve skin health. This competition is an opportunity for participants in the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference-Hawaii to learn about new solutions in clinical dermatology and cosmetology. https://www.gorerangecapital.com/innovationcompetition

Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc.about

AAT is a fast-growing global company developing new technologies in cosmetology. Our flagship product, the Algeness family of injectable implants, is the culmination of more than a decade of scientific and clinical research and was developed to provide advances in cosmetic syringes. In deep structural support, a clear definition, and the ability to achieve exceptional clinical outcomes where the outcome of treatment is the final outcome. Algenessis is a 100% natural and biodegradable filler based on purified agarose with a differentiated clinical and safety performance profile. AAT continues to invest in research and product development to expand its scientific knowledge of algenes and agarose, pursuing new and innovative technologies to enhance aesthetic medicine and expand its product portfolio. Algenes is CE marked and has multiple country level registrations. Currently available in more than 30 countries. AAT is registering through the FDA in the United States and in China in partnership with Lanzhou Biotechnique Development Co., Ltd. (Lanzhou) and its parent company, China National Biotech Group Co., Ltd. (CNBG). http://www.algeness.com

About the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

Over the past 18 years, a continuous medical education (CME) event, the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference-Hawaii has been a hands-on treatment for practitioners such as dermatologists, dermatologists, residents, fellows, doctor assistants and nurse practitioners. We have provided the latest information on. -Teacher’s life experience. https://fallclinical.health

About Terra2 solution

Terra2 Solutions is a global think tank focused on researching and designing solutions to address the emerging healthcare issues that arise from the transition to Terra2. The traditional social, demographic and institutional dynamics that have driven and defined society over the last 2,500 years are changing rapidly. This turmoil is caused by changes in age and economic population, trends in globalization, and rapid digitization. The Sars-2-Cov pandemic is accelerating these trends, increasing the need for positive products, technologies, and business models. http://www.terra2solutions.com/

About Goarrange Capital

Goarrange Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage healthcare businesses focused on skin health. The company blends an operational-focused, hands-on approach to private equity with the early-stage guidance needed for venture capital. https://www.gorerangecapital.com/

contact information: [email protected]

Source Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos