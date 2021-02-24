Phone Photo 101: CNET Guide to Taking Better Pictures





So you want to get a nice new iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra, or another great Android smartphone and take beautiful pictures with the powerful camera you have in your pocket right now. Or you may be using an older generation phone and want to squeeze everything out of your photos while discussing whether to upgrade. Fortunately, CNET is busy testing all the features of today’s phone cameras and offers a variety of how-to guides and tutorials that show you everything you need to start taking great images using just the phone. I summarized it.

Bookmark this page if you want to know more. When published, it will be updated with new content. Therefore, treat this article as a comprehensive guide to mastering mobile phone photography.

Take more advantage of Andrew Hoyle / CNET technology

This guide will walk you through the main steps you need to take to get started taking great-looking images on your Android smartphone or iPhone, from composition tips to using manual controls and editing impacts. If you are serious about cell phone photography, it is important not only to point the camera at the subject and press a button, but also to use the cell phone camera. Professional photographers like me are regularly amazed by the shots I can get from my cell phone. In the process, we have collected tips for photography that anyone can use.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Taking an image is only part of the process of creating beautiful photographic art. These are our favorite apps to take that shot to the next level. Whether you want to create stunning natural scenes or create more creative and dreamy digital art and composites. This list includes some great free photo editing apps and apps that offer great features for a monthly subscription fee.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Modern iPhones and Android smartphones are packed with amazing night modes so you don’t have to go home when the sun goes down. Here are some tips on how to take the best night photos you’ve ever taken with Night Mode.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

If your travel photo bucket list contains stunning landscape images, this guide will show you how to take advantage of weather, natural light and composition when taking photos on your smartphone with just your phone’s camera app. .. Some of the tips apply to modern phones with multiple lens options, but many relate to whether your phone was Apple or Android 3 months or 3 years ago.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Are you more interested in the little world at your feet? This guide will show you the additional lenses you need to capture detailed macros of insects and other wildlife on any phone (macro lenses are a must). “Macro shooting” is to take a close-up shot of the subject so that the image quality is higher than the actual size without sacrificing the image quality. Close-up photography is especially popular in nature photography because it allows you to capture amazingly clear details such as insects and flowers. And you can achieve this effect even with your phone camera.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Whether you’re bored at home because of the coronavirus blockade or looking for something to keep you creative, it’s a lot of fun to try these projects. Even better, all of this can be done at home using only your mobile phone, so there’s no reason not to give it a try.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

If you love everything in the car, step out like this. Take the Aston Martin DBS Super Regera to the beautiful countryside and shoot your car with just the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone camera. Here are my top photography tips on how to get professional-level images of a car using only the phone’s built-in camera. Plus, how photographers can use photo editing apps to turn good photos into great photos (I’m not talking about Instagram filters).

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Why don’t you go out to the skate park with your friends this weekend and enjoy street snaps? Read photography tips for taking amazing action photos using light, angle and burst modes. You don’t need a professional DSLR to get great action photos. Your iPhone camera can capture some great moments, with a little effort. We also share our favorite editing app for action shots.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Maybe you have a great concert ticket and want to bring back some great visual memories. Don’t be the one who puts your iPad in the air and ruins the scenery. Check out some tips for taking great iPhone photos at rock shows. Stage lighting makes concert photos tricky, so editing app tricks to correct dim lighting, tips for using wide-angle lenses and zoom, shutter button techniques that make it easier to capture fleeting scenes within the camera app Share.

