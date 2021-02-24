DVIDS-News-Airmen Proposes Innovative Ideas and Earns Funds from Wolf Tank





Airmen pitched an innovative idea to the leaders of the 8th Fighter Wing on February 17, 2021, during a Wolf tank at Gunsan Air Base in South Korea.

Wolf Tank is based on the television show Shark Tank and is part of Tsubasa’s Operation BOLO program, which stands for Be on the Lookout for Opportunity.

Operation BOLO is a wolf tank that is held regularly to put ideas into action, giving Airmen the opportunity to accelerate change and enhance Wing’s ability to accomplish missions. In the latest Wolf Tank, Airmen explained ideas for thermal reconnaissance drones, 3D printers, exoskeleton bionic vests, fire pump panel simulators, mesh network tactical radio systems and more.

This is a hub of innovation, Tech said. Sgt. Dallas Ford, Manpower Analyst, Operation BOLO member of the 8th Squadron Support Squadron. People got together and came up with ideas to make our base a better place to work and live.

Previously limited in capacity on Wolf tanks, this iteration of the Innovation Panel was opened to squadron commanders to facilitate more discussion and input on how Airmen’s ideas would come true. It was being done. As each Airman presented his or her ideas and answered questions from the panel, Wing’s leadership discussed the funding innovations in a closed room.

Colonel Christopher Hammond, commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, may have received more information as he gained more expertise in the room asking questions.

Wing’s leadership has decided to fully or partially fund three of the five ideas presented, including fire pump panel simulators, 3D printers, and exoskeleton bionic vests.

This idea [fire pump panel simulator] It came from a love of work, Tech said. Sgt. Cory Barrett, Deputy Director of the 8th Civil Engineers Fire Department. Technology and everything is advancing in the world of fire departments and we want to take advantage of it.

Senior Master Sgt knows that the comfort of the training room allows members to complete upgrade training without worrying about the weather outside and without worrying about pump or engine damage. AJ Kehl, 8th CES Fire Department Fire Chief.

Needless to say, innovation is a positive and positive attitude, and I think we use the term in an interesting way. It’s really about Airmen always having the idea of ​​leaving things better than they found and constantly improving what they were given.

Innovation is a major priority not only for Wolfpack, but for the Air Force as a whole. In August, Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown, Jr. announced a strategic approach entitled “Accelerating Change or Loss.” world.

Captain Susanna Palmer, commander of the 8th Logistics Squadron’s Vehicle Management Flight and a member of Operation BOLO, needs to innovate.I hope it [Wolf Tank] Encourage other units to consider ideas from their aviation crew, not just the few units they were presenting.

Hammond said in his closing comments that he was impressed with what was presented.

Hammond said the process evolved from what first began in the Air Force, especially Wolfpack. Your presentation, including the video, was much more thorough and had more information, thoughts and research. I’m really happy with what’s coming out.

