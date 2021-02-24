Hotel technology during the crisis, will it innovate?Hospitality Networld Panel





Note: John Burns and Marco Correia are co-authors of this perspective. This is the result of regular brainstorming sessions on the state of technology in the industry.

This change in consumer behavior drives real innovation in the coming months / years. Consumers are becoming more mobile-centric and increasingly mobile-only in acquiring goods and services. Mobile devices are at the forefront and central to that activity. They all come with excellent service, with expectations of customer awareness, ease of use, and a wide range of choices. Think about food orders, Uber, newspaper access, music, or anything from Amazon. Hospitality is not exempt from these performance expectations and is very late at this time.

Digital Darwinism (now a phrase 10 years ago) will finally have an impact on the accommodation industry. Innovative hotels and hotel brands are prioritized. Those who don’t will be in the hands of OTAs, alternative accommodation operators, and metasearch giant Google.

Let’s analyze some of the battlefields where there is a battle for a new generation of mobile-first consumers.

First, the mobile experience itself. Can we in the hotel industry centralize and digitize pre-stay, during-stay, and post-stay processes in one interface, as airlines already do? Some large hotel groups (such as Wyndham) have already expanded their branded apps to the point of transforming a customer experience into a single mobile-centric experience. But what about the majority of the industry, small groups or individual hotels without the money or expertise to do so? Will you rush to join a more prominent brand? Or is the new philosophy of open APIs consolidating all these microservices into one platform, one for customers and one for associates? Oyo’s experience shows that this is possible and achievable. Will this innovation find traction? Does this mean the end of the myriad of systems you’re currently using and the associated functionality concentrated on a deeply integrated platform that gives you access to your app?

Innovation needs to address data issues. There’s a lot of talk about data, big data, AI, and machine learning to mention just a few of the buzzwords we hear repeatedly. A 100-room hotel generates about 5,000 data events daily. It would be great to be able to capture, analyze, and act on the datasets we are collecting. Yes, we’re on track for capture, but definitely less for analysis, lesson extraction, and planning, and still less for putting those plans into action.

There is a huge need for relevant datasets, and larger hotel groups already dominate the industry. However, it is doubtful whether this advantage is competitive. Discussing this subject is outside the scope of this article, but it is highly recommended that you read the excellent article on when data creates a competitive advantage (Harvard Business Review, February 15, 2020). .. Tip; Data is not synonymous with competitive advantage.

Loyalty and business trips are our last points. It is widely accepted that leisure recovers faster than business trips. In our opinion, the road warrior is extinct. When a business trip returns, it is based on the concept of purposeful travel. You no longer need a two-day meeting or two days to send a team to demo a product. With a clear purpose (and identifiable ROI), this new travel reality has a major impact on loyalty programs designed for frequent business travelers.

In the leisure market, both Booking and Expedia have already launched aggressive membership programs to gain the support and loyalty of new customers. They are mobile-centric, brand-agnostic and hyper-personalized. Yes, these OTAs provide important lessons for hotel operators. That said, leisure travelers’ support and loyalty also depends on the quality of the products offered, the depth of experience in and near the facilities available, and the potential for happy memories. Please do not.

What about the corporate segment? How does it change? How will our industry react and innovate to meet new expectations while maintaining member loyalty? We may need to put together actions before innovative or destructive initiatives emerge. It was surprising to see the results of a recent h2c study where hoteliers reported little or no integration of CRM, booking engines and loyalty programs. This disconnect is an invitation to lose contact with the customer. The new customers described earlier in this article are sticking to a mobile-centric, impatient, demanding, personalized and meaningful experience. Our challenge in the hotel industry is to rethink our mindset and restructure our technology to meet the evolution of travelers and the expanding market.

