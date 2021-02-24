Rode releases Wireless Go II mic with dual mic support and more!





The new Rode Wireless Go II microphone has two transmitters and one receiver. (Screenshot of YouTube / Sydney Diongzon)

The new and improved Rode Microphone comes with Wireless Go II with a variety of new features. Its most striking feature of having two transmitters is superior to other transmitters. You can now use two microphones for recording when connected to a device or camera.

How much is Rode’s Wireless Go II?

At that price, TechCrunch reported that it could be purchased for $ 299. Now comes with an upgraded transmitter pack-two lavalier microphones 3.5mm in size. Be sure to connect it to your camera to record spectacular and vibrant audio.

In addition, the receiver pack can also be sent via the charging port USB Type-C. It can also be supported with 3.5 mm tips, rings and sleeves (TRS).

Rode is currently confused with this trend and also sells packs that are compatible with two USB-Type C connections and USB-C-cables, so it’s fine for iPhone, Mac, and. Even Android devices.

New dual microphone support system

The two transmitter packs and receiver pack have a built-in rechargeable battery. It can be used for 7 hours without interruption even after charging.

The interesting thing about the improved mics is that you can mute and adjust each one to your liking. If you want to try monaural recording with each transmitter, you can switch to stereo mode later, which makes it easier to use.

The range of the transmitter is limited to 200 meters from the receiver. The latter shows battery status, connectivity, input level, and provides other features that indicate it is in scope.

In addition, you can add two LEDs to see gain and connectivity feedback. If you want to record non-stop, the audio can be longer than 24 hours in storage, even if the connection is lost.

Expectations for performance

The Verge reported that the new features are perfectly coordinated with each other. Microphones can now pick up audio from a variety of sources, but it’s important to make a backup of your data in case your data gets corrupted or lost.

Returning to the update, Rode didn’t disappoint the buyer with Wireless Go II. There is also a feature called Rode Central, which can be accessed from Windows and Mac apps.

With this user-friendly refurbishment, if you decide to record audio, you don’t have to download compatible software. In addition to its portability, there are safety channels that you can consider as an option if there is unwanted noise in your recording.

Make sure the RodeCentral app is turned on to take full advantage of these features. You will also be notified of new firmware updates in the future. Even if you are using older Rode accessories, they are compatible with each other so you can integrate them.

