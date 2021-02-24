Mario Kart 9 Racer Nintendo should definitely be included





New entries in the Mario Kart series may not be coming soon, but there are some characters that deserve to be on the roster for the next game.

TheMario Kartseries has become one of Nintendo’s most successful series. From the best-selling title on Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, to the extremely popular mobile game Mario Kart Tour, the series has had tremendous success in recent years, according to Nintendo’s official website. Unfortunately, these successes don’t seem to release a new mainMarioKarttitle soon. Still, it’s fun to discuss what additions are possible with Mario Kart 9.

TheMario Kartroster needs to be extended. The list of playable racers has traditionally been limited to mainMariouniverse characters, but it’s starting to get tired. Pink Gold Peach and Tanooki Mario are fun, but Nintendo has a lot of characters. Mario Kart 9 should consider adding a crossover character to the Hit Racing series by borrowing a page from the Smash Bros Playbook.

The final wave of Mario Kart 8 DLC included characters such as Link, Villager, and Isabel, and the Deluxe Edition of the game added Incling Boys and Girls. Nintendo has already soaked its toes in the crossover pool with Mario Kart 8, but Mario Kart 9 should jump with both feet. Here are some characters that will make great additions in the next Mario Kart title.

Mario Kart 9 Crossover Character: Captain Falcon

This seems easy. If Nintendo doesn’t revive the F-Zero series, you can also bring Captain Falcon, the game’s most popular character, into the most popular racing series. Mario Cartal Lady also has two courses: F-Zero, Mute City and Big Blue. As a representative vehicle of Captain Falcon, Blue Falcon. It’s as easy as adding Captain Falcon to the title and taking over aspects of the previous game to Mario Kart 9.

Mario Kart 9 Crossover Character: Kirby

Kirby is one of the most adorable characters in Nintendo’s library and will fit perfectly with other cute cartoon characters on the Mario Kart 9 roster. The round pink Star Fighter has already appeared in his own racing game, Kirby Air Ride, opening up new kart possibilities. Nintendo can hit a few wheels with Warp Star or become a little more creative and try incorporating the Dragoon into the game. If Nintendo introduces character abilities to Mario Kart 9, as well as Mario Kart Double Dash special items, Kirby’s copy abilities will also be an interesting gameplay.

Mario Kart 9 Crossover Character: Samus Aran

Samus Aran would be an unexpected addition to Mario Kart, but it’s still welcome. This could be a good way to satisfy Metroid fans, as Metroid Prime 4 is under development for the foreseeable future. Samus’s gunship has become a perfect cart and there are many Metroid-themed courses.

Imagine, like Grumble Volcano, driving around Zebes, moving to lower levels in Brinstar, and trying to escape when the facilities surrounding the player begin to collapse. In addition, the developer was able to find some interesting ways to incorporate her hand cannon into the game.

Mario Kart 9 Crossover Character: Fox McCloud

TheStar Foxseries has dropped significantly over the last decade, so why not add the main character of the game to a more successful series? At this point, Fox can claim to be more famous in Super Smash Bros.’s own game. Therefore, another crossover may help increase new interest in the franchise. Seeing the recent Rainbow Road Courses set up in space, it’s great to see the courses set up during the Interstellar Dog Battle. Fox’s Arwing fits naturally with the character and looks great in the aerial section of the course.

Mario Kart 9 Crossover Character: Olimar

The Pikimin series star will be another adorable addition to Mario Kart’s roster. His typical carts are either SS Dolphins or Hocotate freight steamers, each of which may have been beaten due to a crash landing. The Pikmin planet, or the course set on a PNF-404, can be a lot of fun. Racers are dwarfed by all the dangerous creatures that occupy the planet, and Pikmin can appear randomly, scattered mystery boxes in different areas throughout the course.

