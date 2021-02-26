Hyundai teases the new Bayon SUV ahead of its global announcement on March 2nd





Hyundai is ready to quickly uncover the latest SUV Bayon. South Korean carmakers shared more teasers and confirmed March 2 as the date of the global announcement of the Bayon SUV.

The Bayon SUV, which Hyundai claims to be the most affordable product, has the potential to compete in the B segment and become Hyundai’s new flagship as an entry-level SUV in the Asian market.

“Hyundai has already established a strong position in the European SUV market in terms of both model range and successful sales. By launching an additional new B-segment model as a gateway to the SUV line, There is a big opportunity to meet better demand from European customers and increase our offerings in the most popular segments, “said Andreas Christoph Hoffman, Vice President of Marketing and Products for Hyundai Motor. I am.

The name of the Bayonne SUV comes from the city of Bayonne in southwestern France. The reason is that it is an ideal place for activities related to sailing and hiking, which are closely related to the character of the model. By the way, it is a product designed for Europe.

When it comes to choosing the name of the Hyundai model, the choice of representative cities is not new. For example, Tucson and Santa Fe are named after the cities of Arizona and New Mexico in the United States, but Kona is inspired by the so-called districts of the Big Island of Hawaii.

Bayon SUVs have the potential to acquire Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. This is now common throughout the vehicle. The front may feature an air intake band with a wide, narrow DRL that extends across the adjacent face. The wide front grill opens at the bottom for a solid stance. The headlamps are separated from the DRL.

The rear of the Bayon SUV features arrow-shaped brake lights that enhance the visual impression of the width, further accentuating the rear graphics. They are connected by a thin red line.

The Bayon SUV is rumored to get the same powertrain that drives the new i20. So far, Hyundai has put most of the details about the SUV’s specifications very close to its center.

It is not clear if Hyundai will bring this SUV to India soon. Given that the entry-level SUV venue has a good business in India, it seems unlikely that Korean car makers will give it an idea at this time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos