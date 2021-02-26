How Sony Makes PSVR2 Great With PS5





PlayStation VR features a PS5 … and some additional accessories.

Scott Stein / CNET

In 2016, VR suddenly became big. Oculus Rift and HTC Vive have promised an immersive trip to the rest of the world on their PC. That same year, Sony released the PlayStation VR for the PS4, bringing affordable virtual reality to the game consoles in the living room.

Five years long, Sony has announced a follow-up to VR hardware designed from scratch for the PlayStation 5. You can play VR on PS5 now using your old PSVR and there are some great games. Discover. But it’s a hassle to connect the wires and find a controller that works (requires a DualShock 4, or a pair of weird PlayStation Move wands).

Brand new headsets can be a major challenge in opening up an immersive experience for Sony consoles. And if you look at the technology of VR (and PS5) now, it could be improved very quickly. But one thing I don’t care about is that I have to connect it to the console with a cable. Sony has been planning the next generation of VR headsets for some time, but it’s clear whether Sony’s plans for the PS5 will reinvent VR, as we know it, or catch up with the moment. not.

What do you really want for the PSVR 2? Simple: Become a better Oculus Quest.

A model of a good single-cable VR headset (also available standalone) already exists (Quest 2).

Scott Stein / CNET

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great standalone VR headset that also connects to your PC. Its dual-function design is exactly what Sony somehow wants. I don’t think Sony will make a standalone VR headset for now. The cost of the processor and battery can make the PSVR2 quite expensive, and Sony probably wants to make the VR design feel smaller and more affordable. However, like the VR version of Vita, I would like to play games on the go using a Sony PSVR device that doubles as my own game console. It’s not a crazy idea, as Sony has experience with handheld game consoles and manufactures phones (and almost all other types of appliances).

But I drop it on Earth. Let’s assume that the following PSVR does not work as a standalone device, only on the PS5. I still have a lot of things I want.

The DualSense controller for PS5 already has breakthrough power feedback and tactile sensation. They are amazing in VR controllers.

And Ackerman / CNET

A completely new killer VR controller. Sony’s greatest opportunity with the PSVR 2 is to invent a VR controller as good as the DualSense is for the PS5. There are few good VR controllers, but one of my favorites is the Oculus Touch that comes with the Quest 2. The combination of analog sticks, buttons, triggers and finger movement detection adds many options to your VR game.

Sony’s current controller options for PSVR are … bad. The DualShock 4 works, but it’s not custom designed specifically for VR. On the other hand, the PlayStation Move wand (dating back to the PS3 era) is required for two-handed games, but it doesn’t have an analog stick. Sony needs to design a brand new controller that works with the fantastic and realistic tactile sensation of the DualSense controller. Including ultra-subtle vibrations can add realism not found in other VR controllers.

Sony can (and should) incorporate DualSense force feedback triggers into its PSVR 2 controller. In PS5 games, these triggers can create an eerie touch sensation. In VR, you can make the tool feel like it’s actually reacting to your hand, such as a crossbow or handle.

High resolution display. Sony has already confirmed that it will be on the next PSVR, which is not surprising. The PSVR’s current display looks blurry and low resolution when compared to headsets such as the Oculus Quest 2 and HP Reverb G2. These headsets are sharp enough to read text and display games at non-pixelated levels. Hopefully, Sony can take its display one step ahead of its competitors, perhaps with MicroLED technology, which can offer high resolution in a compact package.

The old PSVR cable system has to go.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Self-contained camera-based in-headset tracking. Today’s PS VR requires a set-top camera that tracks the glowing lights of a VR headset to sense the movement of space, but most other modern VRs are outward-facing, studded outside the headset. You can track it with a camera. By eliminating the need for a PlayStation camera, VR games can be immersive from any angle and played without being trapped in front of the TV.

One cable will help. Wireless is better. Sony has promised a single cable connection for the next PSVR, skipping the multiple cables (and separate processing boxes) required by the existing PSVR. I think that’s great, and it’s much more likely that you’ll connect PSVR2 more often. But I want to go one step further and make it wireless. One way to do this is to use Wi-Fi 6 in particular. See if Sony can do that.

Maybe … mixed reality. Sony used to play AR on the PlayStation 3 and PSP with a game that used a camera to blend video game characters with the real world. AR has come a long way since then, but Sony has been able to take a unique position in using headset cameras to blend VR with real-world pass-through video. This idea of ​​VR, which basically mixes reality and blends it into AR, has already been used to some extent in high-end business headsets manufactured by companies such as Oculus Quest when drawing room boundaries and Varjo. Sony was able to break new ground with a PS5 experimental game that could do this … Imagine an astro hiding behind your couch.

Sony said the PSVR 2 will not be available this year, but could be in 2022. Keep an eye out for new information that may pop up by then.

