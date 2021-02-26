Google Post: Conversion Factor — Not a Ranking Factor





Google Posts doesn’t have a ranking factor, but when used correctly, it can be a very effective resource for increasing conversions in your local business. This week, Whiteboard Friday host Greg Gifford will show you how to make the best posts.

Click on the whiteboard image above to open the high resolution version in a new tab.

Video transfer

Howdy, Mozfan. Welcome to another edition of Whiteboard Friday. Greg Gifford, Vice President of Search at Search Lab, a boutique digital marketing agency specializing in local SEO and paid search. Today, I’m going to talk about Google Posts, a feature of Google My Business that allows you to post interesting and engaging things to attract potential customers.

Importance of Google My Business

Mike Blumental said first. The Google My Business listing is a new home page. Then we all stole it, and everyone says it now. But that’s completely true. It’s the first impression you make with potential customers. If someone wants your phone number, they don’t have to go to your site anymore to get it. Or, if you need your address to get directions, if you want to check photos of your business, or if you want to see time or reviews, you can do it all on the search engine results page.

If you are a local business that serves your customers directly in the store’s physical store, or serves your customers there, such as a plumber or electrician, you are eligible to get a list of Google My Business. That list is a key element of your local SEO strategy. You need to stand out from your competitors and show potential customers why they need to check you. Google posts are one of the best ways to do just that.

How to use Google posts effectively

For those who don’t know about Google Posts, released in 2016 and previously listed at the top of the Google My Business panel, most companies are crazy about them. In October 2018, they moved to the bottom of the desktop GMB panel and removed it from the mobile results summary panel. Most people lost interest because they thought it would significantly reduce visibility.

But to be honest, that doesn’t matter. When used correctly, it is still incredibly effective.

Posts are basically free ads on Google. You heard that right. They are free ads. They will appear in Google search results. Seriously, especially when mixed with other organic search results on mobile.

But even on the desktop, they help your business attract potential customers and stand out from other local competitors. More importantly, it can drive pre-site conversions. You have heard about zero-click search. Now people can convert without going to your site. They are displayed as thumbnails, images with a little text below. Then when the user clicks on the thumbnail, the entire post pops up in a pop-up window. Pop-up windows basically fill either mobile or desktop windows.

Currently, they do not affect the ranking. These are conversion factors, not ranking factors. But think this way. It takes 10 minutes to create a post, and if you only create it once a week, it only takes 40 minutes a month. If you get a conversion, isn’t it worth it? If you do them correctly, you can get one or more transformations.

I used to say that a post stays published in my profile for 7 days unless I use one of the post templates that includes a date range. If used, the post template will be published throughout the date range. However, it seems that Google has changed the way posts work. Currently, Google is displaying the latest 10 posts in a carousel with a small scrolling arrow. Then, when you reach the end of these 10 posts, you’ll see a link to see all the old posts.

You shouldn’t pay attention to most of what you see online about a post, as there is a ridiculous amount of false information or just outdated information out there.

Avoid words in the “no-no” list

Quick Tip: Be careful with the text you use. Anything that has sexual implications will be rejected. This is really frustrating for some industries. Posting about weatherstripping will be rejected due to the word “stripping”. Or, if a plumber posts about “toilet repair” or “toilet clogging”, the word “toilet” will be rejected.

So be careful if there’s anything that might be on that no-no, prank list.

Use attractive thumbnails

The entire post contains images. A complete post contains images and text of up to 1,500 characters, and that’s what most people pay attention to. But post thumbnails are the key to success. If the thumbnails aren’t as attractive as clicking, no one can see the entire post.

Think of it as creating a paid search campaign. If you want to increase the number of clicks on your ad, you need a very attractive copy. For banner images, you need a very good image to get attention. The same principle applies to posts.

Promote them

It’s also important to make sure your post is promotional. People see these posts in search results before going to your site. Therefore, in most cases they do not know who you are yet.

Typical social fluffs shared on other social platforms will not work. Don’t share links to blog posts or simple “Hey, I’ll sell this” messages as they don’t work. Remember that users are shopping and are thinking about where they want to buy, so they want to get some promotional attention.

Choose the right template

Most of them show that the thumbnail of a post shows 100 characters of text or about 16 words split into 4 different lines. However, it really depends on the post template you use and whether you include links to action-prompting phrases. This replaces the last line of text.

But hey, we are all marketers. So why not include a CTA link?

There are three main post types. In most cases, you’ll need to use the What’s New Post template. It’s easy to write something convincing, as it allows the most text in the thumbnail view. When posting new information, including an action phrase replaces the last line, leaving three lines of text space available.

Both event and offer post templates include a title and date range. Some people dig into the date range because the post remains visible throughout the date range. But now that posts are showing live forever, there’s no benefit. Both of these post types have separate title and date range lines, with action-prompting phrase links appearing on the fourth line. This leaves only one line of text or a few words. Something convincing.

Sure, the offer post has a cool little price tag emoji next to the title, which limits coupon functionality, but that’s not the reason. Your site needs full coupon functionality. So use the “What’s New” post template to create something compelling, click the link to the phrase that encourages the user to access the site, get more information, and convert it there. Is recommended.

There is also a new COVID update post type, but I don’t want to use it. It appears much higher in your Google My Business profile and is actually just below the topline information, but only in text. Text only, no images. If there are active COVID posts, Google will hide all other active posts. Therefore, if you want to post COVID information or share updates about COVID, we recommend that you use the What’s New Post template instead.

Be careful of cropping the image

The image is a frustrating part of things. Trimming is very unstable and really inconsistent. In fact, you can post the same image multiple times, with slightly different cropping each time. The fact that the crop is slightly higher than the vertical center and the mobile and desktop sizes are different makes it really frustrating.

Important areas of the image can be cropped, resulting in half of the product being cut off, text being cropped, and things being very hard to read. Currently, there is a basic cropping tool built into the posted image upload feature, but it’s not locked to aspect ratio. Therefore, if you do not trim to the correct aspect ratio (1200 pixels wide and 900 pixels high, by the way), you will see black bars on the top or sides.

You need to know the safe area in the image. So, to make things easier, I created this Google Post Crop Guide. This is a Photoshop document with a built-in guide to what the safe area is. You can download it from bit.ly/posts-image-guide. Be sure to use lowercase letters as they are case sensitive.

But it looks like this. Everything in that white grid is safe and it will appear in the thumbnail of that post. However, if you look at the entire post, you’ll see the rest of the image. So you get really creative and this can have something like an image, but when it pops up there is additional text at the bottom.

Include UTM tracking

Now you need to include UTM tracking for action-inspiring phrase links. This is because Google Analytics does not always correctly correlate its traffic, especially on mobile.

You can include UTM tagging to ensure that your clicks are due to Google Organics. You can then use campaign variables to distinguish between published posts and see which posts generated more clickthroughs. Once you’ve achieved these conversions, you’ll be able to adjust your strategy to use more effective post types.

So, for those unfamiliar with UTM tagging, Google Analytics attributes sessions in a particular way, basically to add such a query string to the end of the URL to be tagged. is needed. Specify.

Therefore, the recommended structure to use when making Google posts is: The domain on the left. In that case,? UTM_Source is GMB.Post, so it is isolated. In that case, UTM_Medium is Organic and UTM_Campaign is some sort of post identifier. Some people like to use Google as a source.

But broadly speaking, if you look at the source media report, all that traffic is grouped together with everything from Google. This can be confusing for clients who don’t really understand that they can look at the secondary dimensions and decompose that traffic. More importantly, looking at the default source media reports makes it easier to see post traffic individually.

You should leave the organic as media and group it correctly into a default channel report that includes all organic traffic. Then enter some kind of identifier, some kind of text string or date that can signal the post you’re talking about in that campaign variable. So make sure it’s unique so you can see what you’re talking about, such as car posts, oil posts, date ranges, post titles, and when you’re looking at Google Analytics. give me.

Also, keep in mind that Google My Business Insights shows views and clicks. However, it’s a bit complicated because multiple impressions and multiple clicks from the same user are counted individually. Therefore, adding UTM tags is very important for accurate performance tracking.

Upload video

Finally, you can upload the video so that it appears in the thumbnails and posts.

So when the user sees and clicks on a thumbnail with a small play button, the post pops up and the video plays there. Currently, the file size limit is 30 seconds or 75 MB. This is basically the best size if you get a commercial. As a result, most companies still ignore posts, even if they have existed for several years. Now that you know how to lock your posts, you can stand out from your competitors and generate more click-throughs.

Hopefully you enjoyed the video. If you have additional tips to share, please throw them in the comments below. Thank you for visiting. See you next time.

Video transcription by Speechpad.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos